CareFlight called to I-70 crash between commercial, passenger vehicle in Harmony Twp.

CareFlight was called and westbound Interstate 70 was closed east of the South Vienna exit after a crash Wednesday evening.
According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle near the 68 mile marker in Harmony Twp., and was reported at 8:40 p.m.
OSHP dispatchers could not say the number or severity of any injuries, but confirmed that a medical helicopter was requested to the scene.
The highway was reopened at 9:58 p.m., dispatchers said.
