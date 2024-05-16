CareFlight called to I-70 crash between commercial, passenger vehicle in Harmony Twp.

CareFlight was called and westbound Interstate 70 was closed east of the South Vienna exit after a crash Wednesday evening.

According to the Ohio State Highway Patrol’s Springfield Post, the crash involved a commercial vehicle and a passenger vehicle near the 68 mile marker in Harmony Twp., and was reported at 8:40 p.m.

OSHP dispatchers could not say the number or severity of any injuries, but confirmed that a medical helicopter was requested to the scene.

The highway was reopened at 9:58 p.m., dispatchers said.

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

