Cottrel: Time for a long-overdue summer vacation

This is killing me because newspaper ink is in my blood and I love collecting stories and news about this community.

Rest assured. Once our house guests have headed back to Germany, and I’ve had the cataract surgery and have hopefully tossed my ever-thickening glasses, I’ll be back with at least one of the books market ready. I promise.

Meanwhile, mark your calendars for these Independence Day celebrations:

New Carlisle starts off the celebration a week early this year with fireworks scheduled for June 25 at 10 p.m. Officially the best place to view is Haddix Fields on the north end of town. However, the New Carlisle Pool is scheduled to be open late that evening and if it’s hot I’m guessing that just might be the best place.

Evans Family Ranch will have its huge Fourth of July Celebration on July 1 and 2. This will be the first time at their new location, 11140 Milton Carlisle Road, just east of New Carlisle on RT 571.

The festivities begin at noon each day and go until 11. There will be food and beer to purchase, camping available, and there will be live music both evenings. There will be fireworks July 1 at 10 p.m. On Saturday evening there will be a Pot Roast Meal to benefit Ag Tourism.

Visit their website EFRanch.com, call 937-679-4030 or check out their Facebook “Evans Family Ranch” page for all the details.

Enon will have its annual Fireworks at dusk July 3 behind the VFW. Beginning at 4 p.m., VFW activities include food trucks, kids’ games, raffles and a live band. The full-sized cannon from the Fair at New Boston and First Mad River Light Artillery will start the fireworks.

On July 4 the Enon Fourth of July Parade will take place. It runs from the new Greenon (old Indian Valley) parking lots to the Firehouse at 260 East Main Street. It is packed full of fun.

Once again I must warn parents of small children and all those with sensitive ears. You WILL need ear protection. This is a LOUD parade. The emergency vehicles at the end of this parade LOVE to celebrate and those sirens are really loud.

After the parade the department treats township and village residents to a community picnic. It is free, but generous tipping is always greatly appreciated to help pay for the food.

Until then remember New Carlisle and Enon events are often listed in our Local Focus on the second page (B2) of the local section of the paper. If you have an event scheduled, let us know so it is included. newssun@coxinc.com

Remember I’m not going anywhere. You cannot get rid of me this easily. I hope to see you at some of these events and this column will return in the fall.