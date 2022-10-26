Cottrel: Halloween is back to normal, or maybe better

You see, Halloween is not the sweet and silly holiday that it used to be. Scary costumes have gone to a different level. I’m half afraid to open the door sometimes. Seriously, do the costume stores sell fake blood by the gallon?

Luckily, silly and cute costumes outnumber the terrifying and continue to make us all smile.

There are quite a few “trunk or treats” scheduled this weekend. Generally these church or club-sponsored events are less scary than actually walking down a dark street on trick or treat night.

If you go out on Beggars Night or Clark County’s official Trick or Treat night Oct. 29, start out early when it’s still light at the beginning of the time allotted and stop when the time is up. Remind your kiddos to not ring the doorbell at dark houses. Those folks are either not home or they’ve run out of candy and are hiding in the back room. Yep, I’ve been there.

And of course make sure no one eats any candy or treats until an adult has inspected it. You know the drill. It’s important even here.

There are many hayrides, corn mazes, haunted houses and pumpkin patches in Clark County. Each one has its own thrills to offer and it is wise to ask questions before you take your little ones. You see, you need to make doubly sure the scariness is not too intense.

You child being bored because the haunted hayride was too tame is a lot easier than dealing with a hysterical child that cannot sleep or is afraid to sleep alone because he was chased by monsters.

Picking an appropriate haunted walk or hayride is important. Milder farm wagon rides, and fun “Halloween” mazes usually advertise themselves as family friendly and often happen before dark. Don’t be afraid to ask if you think it might be too frightening.

And that applies to movies also. Although theaters have guidelines and won’t let young people into movies that are not appropriate, your home theater only has the guidelines you set.

Those streaming services, cable, computers and DVDs at home make all sorts of thrillers immediately available. These can fill a family room with laughter or transform it into an extremely scary place for little ones.

If you want to watch a frightening movie, please do it well after your youngsters’ bedtimes and keep the volume down.

Make sure that older siblings or babysitters know not to play a movie that is too much for an elementary student. Talk to them about it. Give them a long list of movies approved for the little ones to see or require your approval before watching. Luckily, there are scores of acceptable flicks.

With a little bit of planning, Halloween weekend can be exciting for all ages.

I think we’re getting that illuminated PVC tube out again to dispense candy. It was fun. And that is what the holiday is all about. Fun…. and chocolate.