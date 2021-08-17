Cottrel: Fair at New Boston brings changes, but show must go on

During the last two years, we have sadly lost some of our original New Boston residents, who have carried the torch for history education for decades. They were our guiding stars and will be sorely missed.

As it turns out our entertainers, merchants and food vendors have been going through transitions in their lives as well. Some have retired, moved, gone out of business, divorced, married, had a major career change or passed away. It is remarkable how much a community changes in two years when stressed by a pandemic.

The Fairmasters; Tom Rumpke, Helen Miller and Kristopher Shultz are determined that the show must go on.

Will it be the same Fair at New Boston as in 1993? Or in 2005? Or even 2019? Nope. The Fair has always been slowly changing, adjusting to situations and needs. This year will be skipping ahead two years, and some changes may seem dramatic.

Since we’ve had two years to ponder change, we have taken this time to also make some long requested adjustments.

The Ticket Booth is updated and will now accept credit cards in addition to cash for payment. I think I hear people cheering.

Those who purchase the discounted presale tickets online at www.grcha.org will be able to enter the Fair via a faster line. The Fair at New Boston gift shop will be easier to find next to the barn, near the entrance and exit. For the convenience of Fair attendees there will be more than one ATM.

Some of our merchants have added credit card capability as well, but they will call it “accepting letters of credit” and may ask the shopper to complete the transaction inside the tent and out of view. We have to keep up that historical appearance after all.

There will be more seating and shade for those who want to sit and enjoy their meals. The food selection is pretty much the same, but the booths have been moved around a bit.

Explore New Carlisle ranked 2nd in Ohio for healthiest housing market

Most of your favorite entertainers and artisans will be back, and there will still be a full entertainment and activity schedule. Visitors may need two days to see all the presentations.

Some of us will be wearing masks and some will not. We will be following Gov. DeWine’s guidelines on COVID protocols and, of course, that will be updated daily.

Anyone, participant or guest, who chooses to wear a mask, is welcome to do so. We want everyone to do what they feel is best. Luckily social distancing is easier outdoors, and hand sanitizer fits in everyone’s pockets.

The farm animals petting zoo has been expanded and moved to a shady area behind the fort. All animals are now far away from those noisy cannons and the “Battle” that will still take place every afternoon.

The Shawnee Village of 1790 continues to expand and improve. COVID didn’t slow it down a bit.

Our No Pet Policy will be the same as always. This is for the safety of all the animals, ours and yours. No pets please. Leave your pets home in comfort. Trained Service dogs that perform important duties will be allowed.

Nothing stays the same forever, but sometimes those changes are good.

We think the 2021 Fair at New Boston will be taking some great steps forward as we go back in time to 1801.