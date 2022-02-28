Hamburger icon
Coronavirus: Weekly cases continue to decline in Clark, Champaign schools

Weekly coronavirus cases continue to decline in Clark and Champaign county schools. Here, Peggy Smith gets a Moderna vaccine ready for someone at the Clark County Combined Health District's Vaccination Center last month. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

Credit: Bill Lackey

News
By Brooke Spurlock
8 minutes ago

New coronavirus cases continue to decline in Clark and Champaign school districts, officials said.

Five Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19 last week, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 31 student and staff cases were reported Thursday for the week of Feb. 14-20. In comparison, 96 cases were reported among local school districts the previous week.

There were 25 cases reported in Clark County and six cases reported in Champaign County schools.

The schools and districts that reported student and staff cases are:

Clark-Shawnee: 9 student, 2 staff

Graham: 1 student

Greenon: 3 student, 1 staff

Northeastern: 5 students

Northwestern: 3 students

Springfield: 1 student, 1 staff

Urbana: 1 student

West Liberty-Salem: 3 students, 1 staff

Cases reported on the school dashboard lag one week, meaning those reported Thursday were from Feb. 14-20.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into new and cumulative categories. The board is updated Thursdays.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

