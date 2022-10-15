Coronavirus: Transmission up in Clark, Champaign counties, more rapid tests offered

A total of 11 new COVID-19 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County over the last several days, up from last week’s average of two per 100,000 people. Only one patient with COVID-19 was in the intensive care unit.

Hospitalizations statewide remained under 400 for the second consecutive week.

Residents of counties with a “medium” level of transmission should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and consider wearing a facemask in public spaces, particularly if residents are at high-risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.

Patterson said the health district received a new shipment of COVID-19 tests to give away to residents. Patterson urged community members to keep rapid test kits in their households.

“We want to make sure each of you have kits,” he said. “The cases may be down, but it doesn’t mean they’re out. They’re still happening out there.”

The health district also continues to administer primary vaccines and boosters. The updated boosters, both bivalent vaccines, are made by Moderna and Pfizer, and both target the two main Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, and the original COVID-19 strain.

The Clark County Combined Health District can be reached at 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment, and the Champaign County Health District can be reached at 937-484-1667.

Patterson also said the health district administered two vaccines against monkeypox this week. According to the Ohio Department of Health, only one case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Clark County.

Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.