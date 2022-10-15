Coronavirus: Transmission up in Clark, Champaign counties, more rapid tests offered

Both Clark and Champaign Counties rose to a medium COVID-19 transmission level this week, one week after being considered low.
The rest of the region reported a low COVID-19 community level this week, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention, as cases and hospitalizations continue to drop around the Miami Valley.
On Thursday, Ohio recorded fewer than 10,000 weekly COVID-19 for the second week in a row. The Ohio Department of Health recorded 8,535 cases in the last week — the fewest reported since April.
Clark County saw 88 new cases of the virus reported to its health district this week, down from 91 reported last week, according to health commissioner Charles Patterson. He updated the community on the state of the virus and other public health items during the Clark County Combined Health District’s weekly livestream Friday.
The CDC designations are based on the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
A total of 11 new COVID-19 hospitalizations have been reported in Clark County over the last several days, up from last week’s average of two per 100,000 people. Only one patient with COVID-19 was in the intensive care unit.
Hospitalizations statewide remained under 400 for the second consecutive week.
Residents of counties with a “medium” level of transmission should stay up to date with their COVID-19 vaccines, get tested if they have symptoms and consider wearing a facemask in public spaces, particularly if residents are at high-risk for severe illness, according to the CDC.
Patterson said the health district received a new shipment of COVID-19 tests to give away to residents. Patterson urged community members to keep rapid test kits in their households.
“We want to make sure each of you have kits,” he said. “The cases may be down, but it doesn’t mean they’re out. They’re still happening out there.”
The health district also continues to administer primary vaccines and boosters. The updated boosters, both bivalent vaccines, are made by Moderna and Pfizer, and both target the two main Omicron variants, BA.4 and BA.5, and the original COVID-19 strain.
The Clark County Combined Health District can be reached at 937-717-2439 to schedule an appointment, and the Champaign County Health District can be reached at 937-484-1667.
Patterson also said the health district administered two vaccines against monkeypox this week. According to the Ohio Department of Health, only one case of monkeypox has been confirmed in Clark County.
Staff Writer Kristen Spicker contributed to this report.
