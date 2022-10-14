Clark, Campaign counties at ‘medium’ COVID level; rest of region ‘low’

With coronavirus cases and hospitalizations continuing to drop in the Miami Valley, most of the region has a low COVID-19 community level, according to data from the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention.
As of Thursday, Champaign and Clark counties are the only in the area at a medium level. Butler, Darke, Miami, Montgomery, Preble and Warren counties are all low.
Butler County dropped from medium to low this week, with Clark and Champaign going from low to medium, according to CDC data. The rest of the counties remain at low.
Lucas County is the only Ohio county that has a high COVID community level. The state has 20 counties at the medium level and 67 at low.
Just over 2% of the counties in the U.S. have a high COVID level, according to the CDC. About 18.17% of counties are medium and 79.75% are low. The U.S. saw a 3.05% increase in counties with a low COVID community level, according to the CDC.
COVID community levels are determined using the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.
On Thursday, Ohio recorded fewer than 10,000 weekly coronavirus for the second week in a row. The Ohio Department of Health recorded 8,535 cases in the last week — the fewest reported since April.
Hospitalizations also remained under 400 for the second consecutive week.
