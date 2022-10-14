Clark, Campaign counties at ‘medium’ COVID level; rest of region ‘low’

Just over 2% of the counties in the U.S. have a high COVID level, according to the CDC. About 18.17% of counties are medium and 79.75% are low. The U.S. saw a 3.05% increase in counties with a low COVID community level, according to the CDC.

COVID community levels are determined using the number of new coronavirus cases per 100,000 people in the past week, new COVID hospital admissions and the percent of staffed inpatient hospital beds occupied by coronavirus patients.

On Thursday, Ohio recorded fewer than 10,000 weekly coronavirus for the second week in a row. The Ohio Department of Health recorded 8,535 cases in the last week — the fewest reported since April.

Hospitalizations also remained under 400 for the second consecutive week.