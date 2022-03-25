Coronavirus: Less than 10 new cases reported in Clark County

Clark County, along with all other counties in the state, had a low level COVID-19 Community Level as of Friday afternoon, ODH reported.

COVID-19 Community Levels are a tool to help communities decide what prevention steps to take based on the latest data. Levels can be low, medium, or high and are determined by looking at hospital beds being used, hospital admissions, and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area, according to the CDC.

“The cases are coming down, and not only that, but hospitalizations are coming down, too,” Cook said.

The CDC recommends that counties with a low community level take the following precautions: staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear; maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible; following CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

In terms of community transmission, most of Ohio is seeing moderate transmission, but Clark County is among the several counties in the state to see low transmission, Cook said.

Although the low number in cases and hospitalizations are “positive,” Cook said, action can be taken to keep numbers low and even make them lower: vaccination, for example.

On April 1, Rocking Horse and the health district will host a vaccine clinic at 651 S. Limestone St. from 9:30 a.m. to noon. The clinic will include music and free food, and everyone who gets a vaccine will also get a gift card, regardless of where they are in their vaccine series.

Appointments are recommended, and walk-ins are welcome, according to Rocking Horse. Those interested in vaccination can call 937-525-4521 to schedule an appointment.

ODH reported that as of Friday afternoon, 50.8% of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series.

Smith said that Rocking Horse has administered more than 82,000 doses locally.

“We’re serious, we’re intentional,” Smith said. "

The assistant health commissioner said that vaccination is the “best way” for residents to protect themselves from hospitalization and death from COVID-19.

“We need to armor ourselves now for a summer of success, for happiness, for fun,” Cook said.

By the Numbers:

50.8: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

34,913: Total coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

568: Total coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County