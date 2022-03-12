Coronavirus: Clark County ‘low-risk’ in COVID-19 community level

The CDC recommends that counties with a low community level take the following precautions: staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear; maintain improved ventilation throughout indoor spaces when possible; following CDC recommendations for isolation and quarantine, including getting tested if you are exposed to COVID-19 or have symptoms of COVID-19.

“We’re excited about this,” said Cook, “It’s good for our community, it’s good for our kids, it’s good for our adults to be at this level.”

According to the Ohio Department of Health, all but 10 of Ohio’s 88 counties as of Friday morning were low-risk.

Although the county has seen a decline in cases for several weeks, Patterson and Cook urged people in Clark County not to abandon all caution.

“It’s still happening,” Cook said. “You can still take those individual steps.”

According to ODH, nearly 51% of Clark County’s population has completed its COVID-19 series.

The county and the country have seen waning interest in people seeking the COVID-19 vaccine, Patterson said.

A full list of local vaccination locations can be found on the health district’s website.

The health district is also administering at-home COVID-19 test kits at its East Home Road office Monday through Friday from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m. Those seeking a test can call the health district to schedule an appointment for a drive-up pick-up, where a health district employee will give the person their kit as they remain seated in a car.

By the Numbers:

50.7: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

34,886: Total coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

559: Total coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County