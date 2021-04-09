Coronavirus: Clark County colleges begin vaccinating, scheduling on-campus clinics

Blondin said Clark County has been “fortunate” to have a vaccination effort in community health clinics like Rocking Horse Community Health Center and the CCCHD’s semi-permanent clinic at the Upper Valley Mall.

“Clark State wishes to be complementary in these efforts,” Blondin said.

Vaccinations at Clark State’s clinic will be administered by Clark State Practical Nursing and Registered Nursing faculty and clinical nursing students.

Dr. Rhoda Sommers, dean of health, human and public services at Clark State, said the nursing students are well-prepared for this event and the nursing faculty have also been engaged in vaccine distribution and will be on-site to support students.

“I’m so pleased that our practical nursing and registered nursing students have the opportunity to help host a vaccination clinic on our Leffel Lane campus,” Sommers said. “Not only is this helpful for the community, Clark State employees, and other students, but this also allows our students to have first-hand experience in working at the front lines of a global pandemic.”

While walk-ins will be welcomed at the clinic, preregistration is encouraged to secure a vaccination. Online registration is available at https://armorvax-app.azurewebsites.net/Home/Invitation?code=CLR-K21.

Wittenberg nursing students and staff also assisted with vaccinations at the university’s clinic, which vaccinated about 270 students and staff.

“This is a tremendous experience for our students and something they never would’ve gotten to take part in under normal circumstances,” Dr. Marie Bashaw, chair of Wittenberg’s nursing program said. “They’ve been able to use their skills to maintain and enhance the quality of life for campus and the community.”

Gov. Mike DeWine announced last week that the state would offer COVID vaccines on college campuses in hopes of increasing vaccination rates and getting students vaccinated before they return home for the summer.

“By offering vaccinations on college campuses, we believe more students will opt to get the vaccine and they’ll get it with their peers,” DeWine said.

Clark County had a total of 13,379 cases and 286 deaths of the coronavirus as of Thursday afternoon, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

As of Thursday, 44,320 Clark County residents had received at least one dose of a COVID-19 vaccine, according to ODH. That’s about 33% of the county’s total population. Nearly 24% of the county’s population has been completely vaccinated.

Facts & Figures:

270: Students and staff vaccinated at Wittenberg University’s on-campus clinic

300: Doses of COVID-19 vaccine at Clark State College’s upcoming vaccination clinic

23.8: Percentage of Clark County residents that are fully vaccinated against COVID-19