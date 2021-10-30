Coronavirus: Clark County cases down for sixth week

Ohio reported 363 COVID-19 deaths Friday, the most recorded in state in the last three weeks, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

The previous 21-day high was 339 deaths reported last Friday.

The state updates death data twice a week, and numbers can fluctuate due to other states irregularly reporting death certificate information to Ohio’s Bureau of Vital Statistics. Because death certificate data can take weeks to be filed, COVID deaths can take up to a month or two to be reported.

Earlier this week, ODH Director Dr. Brue Vanderhoff said an average of 64 Ohioans died every day in September due to the virus.

Patterson also updated the community about vaccination in Clark County. A total of 54.4% of people in Clark County older than 12 have been fully-vaccinated, Patterson said. The health district administered 367 first doses of the vaccine this week.

Those who are considering receiving their first doses of the COVID-19 vaccine are eligible for the state’s incentive program. The health district will be giving out $100 gift cards to those receiving their first dose of the vaccine series.

The CCCHD COVID-19 Vaccination Center at 110 W. Leffel Lane in Springfield is open from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Monday, Wednesday and Friday; and from 1 to 7 p.m. on Tuesday and Thursday.

Britney Bruce, a nursing supervisor at CCCHD, joined Patterson for this week’s livestream to discuss another health issue in the county: a syphilis outbreak.

So far this year, 64 confirmed cases of syphilis have been reported in Clark County. There were 83 cases reported in 2020 and 36 in 2019, according to the CCCHD.

Syphilis is a sexually transmitted disease, and is a bacterial infection that can be cured, but it can cause long-term complications, and even death, if not treated.

Symptoms of syphilis vary depending on what stage the disease is in, according to the CCCHD. Early signs can include rashes, lesions or sores, but sometimes an infected person displays no symptoms.

Many times, sores from the infection can heal without treatment, so the disease may remain undetected. Later stages of the disease can affect the heart, brain, and other organs of the body, according to the Centers for Disease Control.

The health district provides rapid testing at the Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic at Southern Village Plaza, located at 1209-3 Sunset Ave. in Springfield, and the Sexual Health and Wellness Clinic at the health district’s main office, located at 529 East Home Road Springfield.

The health district advises calling 937-390-5600 for more information or to make an appointment.

“We want to make sure everyone gets treated and tested,” Bruce said.

By the Numbers:

46.3: Percentage of Clark County residents who have completed the COVID-19 vaccine series

20,094: Total number of coronavirus cases reported in Clark County

364: Total number of coronavirus-related deaths in Clark County