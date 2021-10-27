springfield-news-sun logo
Tell us: Will you get your young kid the COVID vaccine?

In this Wednesday, March 24, 2021 image from video provided by Duke Health, Alejandra Gerardo, 9, looks up to her mom, Dr. Susanna Naggie, as she gets the first of two Pfizer COVID-19 vaccinations during a clinical trial for children at Duke Health in Durham, N.C. In the U.S. and abroad, researchers are beginning to test younger and younger kids, to make sure the shots are safe and work for each age. (Shawn Rocco/Duke Health via AP)
Credit: Shawn Rocco

By Jordan Laird
47 minutes ago

The coronavirus vaccine could be authorized by federal health authorities for young children as early as next week.

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended that children age 5 to 11 years old should receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2, to make its own recommendation.

If the CDC approves the shot for young children, will you get your child vaccinated? Take our survey below.

