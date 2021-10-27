Tell us: Will you get your young kid the COVID vaccine?

The coronavirus vaccine could be authorized by federal health authorities for young children as early as next week.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has recommended that children age 5 to 11 years old should receive the Pfizer vaccine for COVID-19. The U.S. Centers for Disease Control and Prevention advisory group will meet Tuesday, Nov. 2, to make its own recommendation.
If the CDC approves the shot for young children, will you get your child vaccinated? Take our survey below.
