Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases slightly increase to 46

Eight Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 school district dashboard’s latest update.
In total, 46 students and staff cases were reported between the two counties on Thursday for the week of Feb. 23-March 1, an increase from last week’s total of 30 that was recorded from the week of Feb. 16-22.
The school districts that reported student and staff cases are as follow:
Clark-Shawnee: three students, one staff
Global Impact STEM Academy: four students
Greenon: one student, one staff
Mechanicsburg: two students
Northeastern: 13 students, one staff
Northwestern: three students, one staff
Southeastern: one student
Springfield: nine students, one staff
Springfield Clark-County: one student
Urbana: two students, one staff
West Liberty-Salem: one student
Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning cases reported on Thursday were from the week of Feb. 23-March 1.
The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two categories: new and cumulative. The board is updated every Thursday.