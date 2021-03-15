X

Coronavirus: Clark, Champaign school district cases slightly increase to 46

Governor Mike DeWine and his wife, Fran, talk with volunteers as they visit the Clark County vaccine distribution center Thursday. BILL LACKEY/STAFF
Credit: Bill Lackey

By Brooke Spurlock
By Brooke Spurlock

Eight Clark County and three Champaign County school districts reported new cases of COVID-19, according to the Ohio Department of Health’s COVID-19 school district dashboard’s latest update.

In total, 46 students and staff cases were reported between the two counties on Thursday for the week of Feb. 23-March 1, an increase from last week’s total of 30 that was recorded from the week of Feb. 16-22.

The school districts that reported student and staff cases are as follow:

Clark-Shawnee: three students, one staff

Global Impact STEM Academy: four students

Greenon: one student, one staff

Mechanicsburg: two students

Northeastern: 13 students, one staff

Northwestern: three students, one staff

Southeastern: one student

Springfield: nine students, one staff

Springfield Clark-County: one student

Urbana: two students, one staff

West Liberty-Salem: one student

Cases reported on the dashboard lag one week, meaning cases reported on Thursday were from the week of Feb. 23-March 1.

The dashboard tracks cases of COVID-19 in all public and private K-12 schools across the state. Data displayed on the board includes all student and staff cases broken into two categories: new and cumulative. The board is updated every Thursday.

