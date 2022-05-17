Coronavirus: cases see gradual rise in region, community level remains “low”

In the last three weeks, the state is averaging 321 COVID-19 hospitalizations and 30 ICU admissions a week, according to the Ohio Department of Health.

Hospitalizations in Champaign County remain low, with no admissions for COVID-19 in the last two week.

Clark County saw a rise in hospitalizations last week, with eight county residents being admitted for COVID. The past several weeks have seen on average 1-2 hospitalizations for COVID-19, according to the Clark County Combined Health District.

As of Monday afternoon, a total of 35,217 cases in Clark County have been reported since the pandemic’s start. Champaign County has seen 8,819 total cases since the pandemic’s start, too.

Clark County and Champaign counties also remain at a “low” level of community spread, per the Centers for Disease Control. The levels are calculated by a few factors, including hospital admissions and the total number of new COVID-19 cases in an area.

The CDC recommends that counties with a low community level take the following precautions: staying up-to-date with COVID-19 vaccines and getting tested if symptoms appear.

At-home COVID-19 testing kits are available at the Clark County Combined Health District and most pharmacy retailers.

As the summer months approach, both health districts are planning to maintain their vaccine clinics. Roughly half of Clark County’s population has completed its vaccine series, and nearly 43% of Champaign County residents have completed theirs.

The Clark County Combined Health District is offering vaccines at multiple locations. Information about vaccine clinic times and locations can be found on its website.

Champaign’s health district is continuing to provide shots at its clinic. It can be reached at 937-484-1605.