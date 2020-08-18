Contact the Springfield News-Sun

Newspaper Subscriber Services
The Springfield News-Sun team thanks you for supporting local journalism that keeps our community informed.
We know that, from time to time, you might have a question or issue that requires our assistance. Below you will find the contact information for staff at the Springfield News-Sun who will help you find what you need.
You may also click here to be directed to our FAQ’s page.
Customer Service
Newspaper Subscriber Services/Customer Service
Below, you’ll find information about account management tools, customer service contact information and customer service hours. If you can’t find what you need call 800-441-6397, email Customer Care or visit My Account.
Our online subscriber portal allows you to manage and update many areas of your account. Visit My Account to:
· Start a delivery hold while you’re on vacation
· View the status of your account
· Report an issue with your print delivery
· View and pay your bill
· Update payment information
Do you want to subscribe to The Springfield News-Sun?
A Springfield News-Sun subscription funds in-depth reporting and investigations that keep you informed. You can start today and cancel anytime.
You can select the offer that best fits you by visiting Subscribe.
For questions about your home delivery or Springfield News-Sun epaper subscription, call 800-441-6397, email Customer Care or visit My Account.
Customer Care Contact & Hours
You can call 800-441-6397 between the following hours:
· Monday – Friday: 6:30 a.m. to 4:30 p.m.
· Saturday: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
· Sunday: 8 a.m. to 12:00 p.m.
· Holidays: 7:30 a.m. to 11:30 a.m.
If it’s after hours, there are many ways to manage your account online at My Account or use our self-automated phone system.
You can also email customer service representatives at Customer Care. Someone will respond within 48 hours.
Newsroom
The Springfield News-Sun wants to hear from readers and others who have news or article suggestions. Choose one of the contacts below based on your news tip.
For questions or concerns about news articles or photos, please call 937-225-2212.
To submit general news: springfieldnewssun@coxinc.com
To report breaking news or news brief: BNT@coxinc.com
To submit calendar or event information: Edletter@coxinc.com
To submit information for the weekly Neighbors section: Neighbors@coxinc.com
To submit a letter to the editor: Edletter@coxinc.com
For sports questions or submissions: COPSports@coxinc.com
For automotive news and sales: Wheels@coxohio.com or call 937-610-7325.
For photo reprints, please visit Reprints page
You can see our full staff list by visiting our staff page.
Newsletters and Alerts
To sign up for newsletters, or opt out of ones you currently receive, visit My Account.
Advertising
Below, you’ll find contact information and service web addresses for our advertising team.
Advertising (Digital and Print inquiries) Visit us at coxfirstmedia.com
Classifieds
Visit us at our classifieds page.
Phone: 937-610-7301
To place an ad online: Click Here Email: COH.Classified@coxinc.com
Legal Advertising:
Phone: 937-610-7320
Fax: 937-610-7303
Email: Legal Here
Obituaries: Visit us at our Obituaries page.
Phone: 937-610-7309
Employment Advertising:
Visit us at our Cox First Media page.
Phone: 937-610-7482
Real Estate Advertising:
Visit us at: at our Homes page.
Phone: 937-610-7550
Media Inquiries
If you are a journalist preparing a news story about the Springfield News-Sun, Please contact Emily Broughton.
Employment Verification
Verify Job System is the authorized provider of employment verification services. To verify employment for one of our employees, please visit www.verifyjob.com or call 800.800.4857 and utilize the Cox Company Code (7220).
Leadership Team
Below, you’ll find a list of our executives, directors and editors.
Publisher: Jana Collier, Jana.Collier@coxinc.com
Senior Director of Operations: Mike Burlingame, Michael.Burlingame@coxinc.com
Senior Content Leader: Jim Bebbington, Jim.Bebbington@coxinc.com
Controller: Dave Dashewich, Dave.Dashewich@coxinc.com
Senior Human Resource Business Partner: Damon Woods, Damon.Woods@coxinc.com
Senior Director of Sales: Suzanne Klopfenstein, Suzanne.Klopfenstein@coxinc.com
Digital Director: Ashley Bethard, Ashley.Bethard@coxinc.com