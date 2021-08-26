Construction worker taken to hospital after falling 9 feet in Bellefontaine

Medics transported a construction worker to the hospital after they fell 9 feet while at a residence in Bellefontaine, according to the fire department.
The worker’s condition is not available. Three different medical helicopters were requested but were unable to fly due to the weather.
Initial reports indicated the worker suffered head trauma.
The incident was reported at 2:16 p.m. in the 1200 block of White Pines Drive, according to the fire department.
It’s not clear what caused the worker to fall or where the worker was when they fell.
We are working to learn more and will update this story as information is available.