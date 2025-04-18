Conscious Connect group celebrates 10 years of empowering urban communities

Karlos L. Marshall, left, and Moses B. Mbeseha are co-founders and co-executive directors of Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation. The organization is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

Credit: Bryant Billing

Karlos L. Marshall, left, and Moses B. Mbeseha are co-founders and co-executive directors of Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation. The organization is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF
News
By
1 hour ago
X

A local organization that has worked for years to cultivate communities, foster education equity, and create growth and empowerment opportunities is celebrating 10 years this month.

Co-founders and co-executive directors Karlos L. Marshall and Moses B. Mbeseha are celebrating the Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation (CDC)’s 10-year anniversary on April 20.

“It’s hard to believe that 10 years have passed already. We have accomplished a ton and have a lot to be proud of, but we also realize that we have a long way to go to actualize our founding vision,” Marshall said.

Over the past 10 years, the organization has transformed vacant lots into learning gardens and built neighborhood book sanctuaries, while “rewriting the narrative of urban spaces across Southwest Ohio.”

Marshall and Mbeseha met while pursing their undergraduate degrees at Wittenberg University before starting the organization together.

“There was definitely a strong sense to give back to the community and to play a positive role,” Mbeseha said. “We had done a lot of work at Wittenberg related to service so we had a foundation to build from as far as understanding there were challenges in the community we could address.”

Moses B. Mbeseha, left, talks while Karlos L. Marshall listens on Monday at Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation's office in Dayton. The organization is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Mbeseha and Marshall met while attending Wittenberg University and co-founded the organization. They have worked the last decade to turn vacant lots into gardens, add book sanctuaries to neighborhoods, removing blighted structures and forming "pocket parks," in urban areas, among other initiatives. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

The Conscious Connect CDC framework was created from a graduate school assignment while Marshall was attending the University of Dayton.

After talking with community leaders and parents in 2015, they raised concerns about Ohio’s third-grade reading guarantee, which required students to reach a certain test score to advance to fourth grade. Marshall said they placed culturally relevant books in barbershops and beauty salons as a cost-effective way to give kids access to books within community settings.

“One thing led to another and then we launched 30 Houses of Knowledge (i.e., free little libraries). Three years later, we had 110 literacy access points between Springfield, Dayton, and Trotwood,” he said.

ExploreElection 2025: Tecumseh residents to vote after schools altered tax levy plan

The organization works to change adverse environmental conditions by working with government agencies, removing blighted structures, acquiring vacant lots and returning them to productive status in the form of neighborhood “pocket parks,” and more.

Over the past three years, Mbeseha said the nonprofit’s work has evolved. They’ve moved to be a strategic partner for the Small Business Development Center’s Community Navigators Program and partnered with schools to develop the My Brother’s Keeper program. He said housing is also a major strategic goal for them, as they’ve acquired, renovated and rented a few properties across the region.

“Our pivot to a CDC aligns with our long-term strategic vision to address housing at the core of our overall community development strategy,” he said.

The Conscious Connect, a Springfield-based nonprofit focused on education, culture and health, hosted a marker dedication ceremony and block party on June 8 at the pocket park, 1615 Woodward Ave., to honor Sully Jaymes, one of Springfield’s first Black attorneys. Contributed/Photo by Love’Yah Stewart.

icon to expand image

A decade later, Marshall said their vision of “sparking a world-class cultural renaissance and redevelopment movement” is starting to take shape.

“We never set out to become a literacy organization or to end book deserts, initially. That occurred organically by being responsive to neighborhood needs and leveraging community resources. Literacy is one vehicle of many that we are attempting to equip the community with,” he said. “Now, I think people realize that we’re a full-scale community development corporation that is also nationally recognized for our parks and green spaces.”

Marshall said the organization’s biggest accomplishment in the past 10 years is the “level of entrepreneurial excellence and collaboration that we strive for on a daily basis.”

“When we started this organization at 24 years old, we didn’t know anything about grant writing, board development, or anything like that,” he said. “What we knew was community engagement and we had a lot of people support us along the way. We hope that the entire community is proud — that collectively we put a small town like Springfield on national and international stages for the right reasons.

ExploreChampaign County Summer Arts Camp to be offered in June

Mbeseha said they have a long list of strategic partners that are public, private and at the neighborhood level that have been instrumental in how they approach their work.

“I am proud of our ability to work in community with community,” he said.

A 10-year gala celebration of Conscious Connect CDC will be held at 6 p.m. April 26 at The Springfield Metropolis, 102 W. High St.

Tickets for this formal, black-tie event cost $100 and include dinner and dessert, access to an open bar, a commemorative gallery walk, formal program, music and dancing, and silent auction opportunities. To buy, visit https://givebutter.com/AucDRk.

The co-founders of The Conscious Connect, Inc. Karlos L. Marshall and Moses B. Mbeseha stand with children and community members at a reading park they created on Woodward Avenue in Springfield. CONTRIBUTED.

icon to expand image

“This gala is more than a celebration, it’s an opportunity to honor the stories, people, and partnerships that have been instrumental in our journey. Together, we’ve turned bold ideas into actionable change, and now, we invite you to look ahead to an even brighter future with us,” Marshall said.

The Conscious Connect CDC, Marshall and Mbeseha have won and received at least 24 awards from 2017 to 2025. Some include Community Development Partner of the Year, The State of Ohio House of Representatives and Ohio Senate Commendation, Wittenberg University Alumni of the Year Award, Springfield City Schools District Alumni of Distinction and Award of Excellence Hall of Fame Inductee, and Clark County Luminaries.

As for the future, the two said their “next evolution” will expand their impact in the housing and economic development sectors, while maintaining their core services around literacy and park infrastructure.

For more information, visit https://theconsciousconnect.org.

Moses B. Mbeseha, left, and Karlos L. Marshall sit in Conscious Connect Community Development Corporation's office in Dayton on Monday. The organization is celebrating its 10-year anniversary. Mbeseha and Marshall met while attending Wittenberg University and co-founded the organization. They have worked the last decade to turn vacant lots into gardens, add book sanctuaries to neighborhoods, removing blighted structures and forming "pocket parks," in urban areas, among other initiatives. BRYANT BILLING / STAFF

Credit: Bryant Billing

icon to expand image

Credit: Bryant Billing

In Other News
1
Excellence in Teaching: Kenwood’s Orwick found her niche with...
2
Springfield classic car dealership Mershon’s sold to new owner
3
Racist graffiti found at second Springfield park in less than a month
4
Excellence in Teaching: Shawnee educator Lloyd called to teach middle...
5
New Huey’s Coffee shop in Urbana honors veterans with huge helicopter...

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over six years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.