Completion of I-70 construction project in Clark County delayed

The $43 million highway expansion project for I-70 is expected to be completed in 2022, pushed back from the previous fall 0f 2021 expected completion due to weather-related issues, the Ohio Department of Transportation said.
“We expect to have all three lanes of I-70, both sides, open to traffic before Winter 2021,” ODOT District 7 Public Information Officer Tiffany Oliphant said in an email. “Next construction season (2022), the contractor will return to put down the final surface asphalt. Drivers will experience lane closures and possible ramp closures during this time.”
The dates for paving have not been determined, according to ODOT.
ODOT will make another lane shift on I-70 in Clark County as part of the highway expansion project.
Contractors for John R. Jurgensen Company will be conducting the final traffic pattern shift on I-70 between U.S. 68 and State Route 72 in Clark County on Sunday starting at 8 p.m. through Monday, Oct. 11, at 6 a.m., an ODOT press release said.
Crews are shifting the I-70 eastbound lanes onto newly constructed pavement. There will be ramp closures at the I-70 and U.S. 68 Interchange and the I-70 to S.R. 72.