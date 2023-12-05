Community rallies to find potential donor for local baby with cancer

Nolan is in a clinical study consisting of five treatment cycles of chemotherapy. Each cycle is roughly 30 days of which is spent in the hospital with a short break between.

“After five rounds of chemo — unless the doctor decides his care needs a different route — if he has not gained full remission, he will go to a bone marrow/stem cell transplant,” said O’Neill.

As Nolan undergoes chemotherapy treatment, his parents and the community have rallied to find a potential donor for him. “If Nolan matches with someone, they will potentially save his life,” said O’Neill. “Science has come a long way, and many patients have a greater chance at remission and a cure with a combination of chemo and stem cell therapy.”

Two Be The Match events are planned in December in hopes to find a match for Nolan and other patients in need of a bone marrow transplant. The first registry drive will be Saturday at Station 1 and a second drive will be at Pendleton’s Produce “Shop for a Cause” event on Dec. 16.

Explore Hunting license applicants could be asked to become organ donors

Be The Match registry, operated by the National Marrow Donor Program, manages the most diverse marrow registry in the world, working to save lives through transplant. The registry connects patients with life-threatening blood cancers and diseases with a matching donor for blood stem cell transplants.

“If Nolan requires bone marrow, the (matching) donor would be put under anesthesia and a needle placed into their hip bone,” she said. “Some marrow will be pulled out and placed into Nolan. Each procedure you may feel discomfort, but a few hours of discomfort is worth saving a life.”

Potential donors at the events will be provided a swab to collect a sample from inside of their mouth. Volunteers will help package and ship the swabs a when the event is over.

“If you are a match for Nolan or anyone, you will be contacted immediately or as soon as the recipient is ready for transplant,” said O’Neill. “Even if you are not match for Nolan, or anyone else (currently) you maybe someday.”

O’Neill said statistically, only roughly one out of every 40 people on the registry is contacted as a match for someone else.

“The process for donating takes one day for you but can mean a chance at life for someone else,” she said. “We are always looking for places and people who want to host.” Each event location — Station 1 and Pendleton’s Produce — will have perks for swabbing. Station 1 will have food available for purchase along with #nolansnation swag.

Scott Pendleton, owner of Pendleton’s Produce said its commitment extends beyond being a local farm market.

“We believe in the profound impact a community can have when it rallies together,” he said. “Our dedication to uplifting those around us is at the core of our values. When a member of our community, like Nolan, faces adversity, we see an opportunity to make a real difference. Nolan’s battle with infant leukemia has touched our hearts and inspired us to host an event that goes beyond sales — a gathering that aims to create a positive impact on lives.”

Pendleton said Pendleton’s event, “Shop for a Cause,” is not just about holiday decorations; it’s about spreading hope and support.

“By taking a simple cheek swab at the event, community members can potentially become bone marrow donors for Nolan or others in need,” he said. “Let’s transform our collective strength into a beacon of hope for Nolan and others battling similar challenges. Together, we can turn a shopping day into an opportunity for healing, resilience, and shared humanity.”

On the day of the event Pendleton’s will host Santa Claus, Lit Litty’s food truck and “lots of goodies” donated from the community.

Those unable to make it to an in-person event can text NolansNation to 61474 to join the Be The Match registry. In addition, said O’Neill, donating blood is another way to help.

“Nolan and many like him go through many units of blood and platelets throughout their stay in the hospitals,” she said. “Nolan got three units of platelets and a unit of blood in one day before. Not to mention the many other people in need.”

Follow Nolan’s journey at caringbridge.org/visit/nolanoneill.

More info

Be The Match donors must be between the ages of 18 and 40. Interested potential donors may request a test kit online at dkms.org/get-involved/virtual-drives/nolan?fbclid=IwAR0iKrRkfCvDIdBPpggaWnIDTr1eg-YXdtIosTJaWLkaMwLi5yO6hv1si0k

Scheduled Be The Match Bone Marrow/Stem Cell Drive Events:

Dec. 9 at Station 1, 325 N. Fountain Ave., Springfield, from noon to 4 p.m.

Dec. 16 at Pendleton’s Produce “Shop for a Cause,” from noon to 4 p.m.

The Be the Match online event is always open: text Nolansnation to 61474.