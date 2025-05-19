Community rallies around Poppy’s Diner in effort to keep new restaurant open

“I 100% guarantee you that’s what making the difference or part of it, a big part of it,” Elliott said.

The restaurant opened in March in the location of the former Mundy’s Diner, which moved to 3520 E. National Road last year to open a bar and grill.

If the rush in customers becomes consistent, Elliott said the restaurant would become sustainable.

Potential customers have shared concerns related to the safety of the location, 920 Selma Road, and there not being enough parking. But Elliott said neither of these are true.

The southside is not more dangerous than other areas of the city, Elliott said. He said he has been at the restaurant every day for months and has never been robbed or attacked.

Elliott said he thinks a lot of the misconception comes from social media, with people posting untrue things and others believing it.

“This idea that there’s this war going on in this end of the town, there’s women and children that surround my building. There’s houses with kids playing in the street here. They walk up and down the street to go to school,” Elliott said. “It sounds like discrimination, almost. And I hate to say that about people, but this neighborhood supports me, so I’m thankful for them.”

As for the parking situation, there are four spots by the restaurant and Elliott owns the lot across the street, which holds 20 additional cars.

“There’s more parking than I can use,” Elliott said.

Elliott said he was surprised to struggle so much. He started as food truck Poppy’s Smokehouse in late 2020, and quickly became a household name.

“Being a food truck that came in here already with 9,500 followers, I didn’t think I would ever have any problems,” Elliott said. “So we made that post and people are coming. They’re like, ‘Oh, crap. We don’t want to see that.’ A lot of people are coming because they don’t want to see [Poppy’s close].”

The restaurant serves smash burgers, wings, omelets, hot shot sandwiches and Elliott’s creation the Unsloppy Joe, a brisket blend with bell peppers in onion served in a bun casing called a “UFO bun.” Elliott said he just added milkshakes and in-house desserts like apple crunch and chocolate mousse cake to the menu.

The diner is 1950s themed, playing music from the era. Elliott said he tries to keep everything on theme, including by serving milkshakes in glass cups like in the 1950s.

Poppy’s Diner is open 9 a.m. to 7 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday. Online ordering is available at poppysdiner.com

The restaurant and outdoor patio are available for rent at $250 for events on Sundays.

It also has a meal prep program where customers can pick up a week’s worth of low calorie meals.