Sneak peek: Mundy’s Bar and Grill aims for mid-December opening near Walmart

The restaurant is a response to customer needs at Mundy’s Diner, three miles away on Selma Road, and the business outgrowing that concept, owner Tammy Mundy said. Mundy’s on Selma closed around June 1.

“The Mundy’s customers have grown over the past six years. They’d follow me anywhere,” Mundy said. “I’m just so looking forward to getting back there and cooking.”

Mundy partnered with Teresa Demana, who started as an investor. The two women met through a mutual friend, found they got along well and decided to join forces.

“I listened to Tammy’s ideas and concept and dream, and I could see how it could be made real, and I thought this is a way to invest in the community and invest in the future of this area of our community,” Demana said.

Demana also works at her family’s business, Benjamin Steel Company, having returned from Atlanta at the invitation of her brother in 1998.

Demana dealt with a lot of the design for the new concept, which moves away from the diner’s 1950′s-inspired décor, being more contemporary and including spaces for pool and darts.

“I didn’t mind getting rid of the ‘50′s vibe; I had already done that to a restaurant,” Mundy said.

The restaurant will hold multiple soft openings to iron out any kinks, then it will open permanently 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Tuesday through Saturday, 6 a.m. to 5 p.m. Sunday and 2 p.m. to 10 p.m. Monday. It intends to have a family environment similar to an Applebee’s, Mundy said.

“Even though we have a 2:30 license, we’re closing [the bar] at 10 because we don’t really want to be bar owners,” Mundy said.

Demana said the mid-December opening date is not absolutely solid. The place took a lot of work, and some small things are yet to be completed.

The building, which was previously a pool hall, was “completely gutted,” with concrete being broken for plumbing, drop ceilings and insulation being removed and more, Mundy said.

The renovations have been challenging, with Mundy’s previous experience having been helpful, but some regulations have changed since the diner opened, she said.

The menu will be similar to that of the diner with some additional appetizers, as well as wings, pizzas and more sandwiches. There will be daily dinner specials, and all food will be available at all hours.

The bar will serve some mixed and specialty drinks that will be announced closer to the opening date.

