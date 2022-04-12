Community leaders to hold public meeting to discuss what’s next for Tremont Barrel Fill

The conversation and information shared by community leaders will include next steps regarding the proposed cleanup plans and what residents can expect in the near future. However, it may be a year or longer before the actual cleanup starts.

“We are at least a year away from any shovel in the dirt out there, at least,” said Springfield City Commissioner Dave Estrop.

The barrel fill had been a source of major frustration over the years for many public officials. It contained chemicals dumped decades ago and is near an aquifer that provides drinking water to thousands of people in the community.

The main concern is chemicals getting into nearby ground water and the aquifer itself, which provides drinking water to private and public wells. Springfield’s drinking water comes from the aquifer and is filtered by the city.

“These landfills are traditionally known to be problem sources, especially if they were the site for the disposal of industrial waste,” said Abinash Agrawal, a professor of Environmental Sciences at Wright State University, has said.