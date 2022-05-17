Community kitchen, food pantry among events in Clark, Champaign and Logan counties this week

Dine and Talk Day

Family Needs, Inc, 36 E. Grand Ave. in Springfield, will host Dine and Talk Day with Doctors from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. today. The presenting physicians are Dr. Surender Neravetla, MD, FACS, Cardiac Surgeon and Dr. Pius Kurian, Nephrologist. Rocking Horse Medical Center will provide a Certified Nurse Practitioner to discuss diabetes, and healthcare professionals will be available to talk and address your wellness issues.

Springfield Church Community Kitchen

High Street United Methodist Church, 230 E. High St. in Springfield, will host a central community kitchen serving meals indoors from 5:30 to 6:30 p.m. today. For more information, call the Church Office at 937-322-2527.

Champaign County Library Events

The Champaign County Library will host several activities this week:

Tuesday book talk will be held at 7 p.m. today. There will be an in-person discussion of “The Mapmaker’s Children” by Sarah McCory. Copies of the book are available to check out at the library or as eBooks or eAudiobooks from the Ohio Digital Library.

Meet your hometown meteorologist Conner Prince will be held at 6:30 p.m. on Thursday.

Blood Drives

The Community Blood Center will host two blood drives this week:

The Champaign County monthly community blood drive will be held from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Wednesday in the Champaign County Community Center, 1512 S. U.S. 68 in Urbana.

The Logan County Discovery Center community blood drive will be held from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. on Thursday at 1973 Ohio 47 West in Bellefontaine.

Everyone who registers to donate receives the summer blood drive campaign “Step Up to the Plate” baseball T-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call 937-461-3220.

Summer is a challenging time for maintaining the regional blood supply. CBC is encouraging donors with the “Step Up to the Plate and Hit a Double” summer blood drive campaign through Aug. 27. CBC wants to welcome first-time donors, remind everyone to give blood despite vacation travel and other summer distractions, and to encourage those eligible to donate again.

Donate at any CBC blood drive through Aug. 27 and you are automatically entered in a drawing to win four tickets to the Sept. 3 Cincinnati Reds vs. Colorado Rockies game at Great American Ball Park, followed by a Cole Swindell concert.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent): form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Food Truck Thursday

Real Estate II will host bi-weekly food truck events to network, fundraise and help local nonprofit organizations. Food Truck Thursdays will be held from 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. in its parking lot, 1140 E. Home Road in Springfield. The agency will host the food truck vendors, a separate donation drive for the nonprofits, and does a parking lot podcast the same day that features the nonprofit. The schedule for Food Truck Thursdays this week will be Griddles & Cheese and Second Harvest Food Bank.

Springfield Church Food Pantry

Good Shepherd Lutheran Church, 712 N. Fountain Ave. in Springfield, will host a drive-thru food pantry on Thursday. The pantry starts at 5:30 p.m. and ID is required. The pantry distributes food every third Thursday of the month.