Has economic deal between Springfield city, township run its course?
Cedarville pharmacy student uses training to help save co-worker’s life

Mitchell Webber, a third-year Doctor of Pharmacy student at Cedarville University. Contributed

Mitchell Webber, a third-year Doctor of Pharmacy student at Cedarville University. Contributed

News
By
21 minutes ago

A Cedarville University pharmacy student used his Advanced Cardiac Life Support (ACLS) training to help save a co-worker’s life, the college announced in a release.

Mitchell Webber, a third-year Doctor of Pharmacy student from Rangely, Colorad, was at his job at Beavercreek Golf Club a few weeks ago when he heard over the radio a colleague had not moved his lawnmower in a while. That’s when another co-worker went to investigate and found that colleague bleeding and disoriented, but he had a pulse and was breathing and conscious.

Webber then got into his golf cart to go help, praying and mentally going through what he learned in his ACLS training.

“He arrived 10 minutes later and analyzed the situation. He took steps to make sure they wouldn’t further put the colleague at risk, assessed his medical history and went with his co-workers to brief the paramedics,” the release stated.

Webber said the colleague has been doing better and is able to talk and communicate with others.

“When you’re a pharmacist, you hope you never have to use the ACLS training,” Webber said. “Praise God that I was able to get there in a somewhat timely fashion and do my best to help out in whatever way I could.”

Jeff Bates, dean of the school of pharmacy, said the school is pleased with Webber’s “quick and decisive response” to the situation.

“We focus a great deal on transforming students’ knowledge, skills and attitudes to produce compassionate care providers. Mitchell is a clear example of why our graduates are highly sought-after, practice-ready, team-ready pharmacists who live missionally as kingdom ambassadors focused on making an eternal impact,” he said.

Webber, who only has one more year of school left, plans to get married in the spring, and hopes to eventually work at either a hospital or start his own pharmacy. He said he and his fiancé also want to engage in missions work.

“We have a passion for doing mission work, whether that’s here in the United States or overseas,” Webber said. “That’s something we wish to implement into our lives at least on a yearly basis, after we graduate and get our licenses.”

