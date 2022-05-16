Cedarville pharmacy student uses training to help save co-worker’s life

“When you’re a pharmacist, you hope you never have to use the ACLS training,” Webber said. “Praise God that I was able to get there in a somewhat timely fashion and do my best to help out in whatever way I could.”

Jeff Bates, dean of the school of pharmacy, said the school is pleased with Webber’s “quick and decisive response” to the situation.

“We focus a great deal on transforming students’ knowledge, skills and attitudes to produce compassionate care providers. Mitchell is a clear example of why our graduates are highly sought-after, practice-ready, team-ready pharmacists who live missionally as kingdom ambassadors focused on making an eternal impact,” he said.

Webber, who only has one more year of school left, plans to get married in the spring, and hopes to eventually work at either a hospital or start his own pharmacy. He said he and his fiancé also want to engage in missions work.

“We have a passion for doing mission work, whether that’s here in the United States or overseas,” Webber said. “That’s something we wish to implement into our lives at least on a yearly basis, after we graduate and get our licenses.”