Community invited to pick up Indian Valley keepsake bricks through Sunday

The Board of Education for the Greenon Local School District is inviting community members out to Indian Valley Intermediate School through Sunday to pick up a keepsake brick from the school.
The bricks, which have not been cleaned after demolition, can be picked up at the electronic sign at the front of Indian Valley at no cost, according to the district’s website.
Abatement at Indian Valley began June 1 and demolition began around June 8.
Keepsake bricks will also be available from Greenon High School at no cost at a later date, the website stated. Details on demolition dates will be released later this year.
Abatement and demolition at Greenon High School has not been scheduled as it will continue to be used during the summer for student activities until the new building opens.
All students in the district will be moved into the new school in September. The new school will be located at the northeastern corner of Rebert Pike and Enon-Xenia Road and is being built on the current site of Indian Valley Intermediate School.