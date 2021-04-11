Community Health to feature ‘Understanding Addiction’

“This is a disease, not a choice,” said Diane Van Auker, CHF project coordinator. “It’s a very frustrating problem, especially to families. We’re excited to have such a diverse group of presenters recruited by Joan Elder who will be on our panel and who care about the community and helping understand addiction.”

Presenters will include Wendy Doolittle of McKinley Hall; Sheri Haines of Mercy REACH; Melanie Silvus of Families of Addicts; Frank Guera of Al-Anon; Preston Moore of Columbus Springs; Beth Dixon of Wellspring; and Dina Rulli-Heaphey of the Youth Advisory Council.

Nettie Carter Smith will return as moderator. She keeps the energy flowing during these webinars according to Van Auker.

This is the fourth in the Break for Health series, which are presented bimonthly. The CHF staff has received a positive response to previous programs, which have included heart health, winter wellness and breast health, encouraging them to extend the series beyond its initial three scheduled. They are designed to be seasonal and the next webinar in June will focus on fun and safety for outdoor activities.

“This has been an engaging and effective way to share information with the community. We hope the community finds it helpful,” Van Auker said.

To join Thursday’s webinar, preregister at CHF’s website.