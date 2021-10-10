Community health fair returns: ‘We want to improve the health of this neighborhood’

FamilyNeeds, in collaboration with local nonprofit Heart Health Now, will host a community health fair with the theme of “Fall into Good Health” this Thursday, after the event was postponed due to the pandemic.
The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FamilyNeeds, Inc. location at 36 E. Grand Ave. in Springfield.
“We’ve been asked to participate in this event, as we want to improve the health of this neighborhood, of people who don’t have good primary care access, or have good management of chronic health problems, and this is something we want to do to help,” said Dr. Surender Neravetla, M.D., FACS from FamilyNeeds, Inc.
The FamilyNeeds location was opened to help those in underprivileged situations by providing food, clothing, and serving other needs as they came.
“The goal of the community health fair is to help the community to focus on high blood pressure, kidney disease, and other health problems. It’s an outreach to the people we serve here at FamilyNeeds, and our goal is to educate, get information out and to try to help people to be healthy during the pandemic,” said Joyce Chilton, of FamilyNeeds, Inc.
The event will include health care information, nurse and patient advocates, blood pressure checks, COVID-19 vaccines, and more. Healthy snacks, bottled water, and door prizes will also be included at the event.
Among other guest speakers, Dr. Annick Edon will be present to speak on hypertension and kidney disease.
Local organizations will be involved, including Care Source, Clark County Combined Health District, The Eagles, Kore 4, Rocking Horse Community Health Center, Community Mercy Home Care, The Links, Inc. and Villa Springfield.
For more information, call 937-521-2800.
HOW TO GO
What: “Fall into Good Health” community health fair
Where: FamilyNeeds, Inc., 36 E. Grand Ave., Springfield
When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday
Admission: Free