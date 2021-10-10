springfield-news-sun logo
X

Community health fair returns: ‘We want to improve the health of this neighborhood’

Heart surgeon Dr. Surender Neravetla will participate in "Fall into Good Health,'' a health fair sponsored by FamilyNeeds, Inc. on Thursday. Courtesy photo
Caption
Heart surgeon Dr. Surender Neravetla will participate in "Fall into Good Health,'' a health fair sponsored by FamilyNeeds, Inc. on Thursday. Courtesy photo

News
By Tia Clyburn, Springfield
20 minutes ago
Event will include health information, blood pressure checks, COVID-19 vaccines and more.

FamilyNeeds, in collaboration with local nonprofit Heart Health Now, will host a community health fair with the theme of “Fall into Good Health” this Thursday, after the event was postponed due to the pandemic.

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FamilyNeeds, Inc. location at 36 E. Grand Ave. in Springfield.

“We’ve been asked to participate in this event, as we want to improve the health of this neighborhood, of people who don’t have good primary care access, or have good management of chronic health problems, and this is something we want to do to help,” said Dr. Surender Neravetla, M.D., FACS from FamilyNeeds, Inc.

ExploreI-70 construction project completion pushed back to 2022

The FamilyNeeds location was opened to help those in underprivileged situations by providing food, clothing, and serving other needs as they came.

“The goal of the community health fair is to help the community to focus on high blood pressure, kidney disease, and other health problems. It’s an outreach to the people we serve here at FamilyNeeds, and our goal is to educate, get information out and to try to help people to be healthy during the pandemic,” said Joyce Chilton, of FamilyNeeds, Inc.

The event will include health care information, nurse and patient advocates, blood pressure checks, COVID-19 vaccines, and more. Healthy snacks, bottled water, and door prizes will also be included at the event.

ExploreDebate continues on Ohio bill that would allow vaccination mandate exemptions

Among other guest speakers, Dr. Annick Edon will be present to speak on hypertension and kidney disease.

Local organizations will be involved, including Care Source, Clark County Combined Health District, The Eagles, Kore 4, Rocking Horse Community Health Center, Community Mercy Home Care, The Links, Inc. and Villa Springfield.

For more information, call 937-521-2800.

HOW TO GO

What: “Fall into Good Health” community health fair

Where: FamilyNeeds, Inc., 36 E. Grand Ave., Springfield

When: 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Thursday

Admission: Free

In Other News
1
Coronavirus: Springfield IDs major projects for bulk of $44.2M in...
2
Athlete of the Week Northwestern High School
3
Student of the Week Northwestern High School
4
Enon Apple Butter Festival stirs up crowds
5
Funeral services set for teen shot, killed in Springfield
© 2021 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement and Privacy Policy, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top