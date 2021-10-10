Community health fair returns: ‘We want to improve the health of this neighborhood’

The fair will be open from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the FamilyNeeds, Inc. location at 36 E. Grand Ave. in Springfield.

“We’ve been asked to participate in this event, as we want to improve the health of this neighborhood, of people who don’t have good primary care access, or have good management of chronic health problems, and this is something we want to do to help,” said Dr. Surender Neravetla, M.D., FACS from FamilyNeeds, Inc.