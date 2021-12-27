Community Blood Center hosting several drives, asking for donors

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that include their full name, past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations), weight a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Here are the upcoming blood drives in Clark and Champaign counties:

Dec. 27 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

Dec. 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bethel Community Church, 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

Jan. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1101 N. Main St.

Jan. 10 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane.

Jan. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Family YMCA, 300 S. Limestone St.

Jan. 17 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Victory Church, 9025 Bellefontaine Road in New Carlisle.

Jan. 19 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Champaign Community, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

Jan. 22 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Plattsburg United Church of Christ, 1715 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road in South Charleston.

Jan. 24 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

Jan. 25 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Medway Church, 2259 S, Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.