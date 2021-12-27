Hamburger icon
Community Blood Center hosting several drives, asking for donors

The Community Blood Center is hosting several drives through the next month and asking for donors.
The Community Blood Center is hosting several drives through the next month and asking for donors. Here, students and staff at Springfield High School held a blood drive for the Community Blood Center earlier this year and had 80 donors signed up to give blood. BILL LACKEY/STAFF

By Brooke Spurlock
The Community Blood Center has scheduled multiple blood drives over the next month, and is asking for donors.

The week between Christmas Day and New Year’s Day is a time of need as the CBC is closed on New Year’s Day and there are only two drives scheduled during that time, according to a release. Many business and organizations are not hosting blood drives due to COVID-19 pandemic related restrictions and conflicts with holiday activities and travels.

January is also National and Ohio Blood Donor Awareness Month, and the CBC is asking the community to consider becoming a blood donor, to donate more often, become a platelet or plasma donor, or sponsor a blood drive.

Everyone who registers to donate through the end of December will receive a “Be a Hometown Hero This Holiday” fleece blanket with the CBC blood drop logo.

Appointments are encouraged online at www.donortime.com or by phone at 937-461-3220.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that include their full name, past donors are asked to bring their CDC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at givingblood.org or CBC drive locations), weight a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more, depending on your height), and be in good physical health.

Here are the upcoming blood drives in Clark and Champaign counties:

Dec. 27 from 1 to 7 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

Dec. 30 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Bethel Community Church, 4400 Osborn Road in Medway.

Jan. 3 from 3 to 7 p.m. at Urbana Church of Christ in Christian Union, 1101 N. Main St.

Jan. 10 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Maiden Lane Church of God, 1201 Maiden Lane.

Jan. 14 from 8:30 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. at Springfield Family YMCA, 300 S. Limestone St.

Jan. 17 from 3:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Victory Church, 9025 Bellefontaine Road in New Carlisle.

Jan. 19 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Champaign Community, 1512 S. U.S. Highway 68 in Urbana.

Jan. 22 from 7:30 to 11:30 a.m. at Plattsburg United Church of Christ, 1715 S. Urbana-Lisbon Road in South Charleston.

Jan. 24 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at Father Paul Vieson Center, 205 W. Lake Ave. in New Carlisle.

Jan. 25 from 12:30 to 6:30 p.m. at First Christian Church, 3638 Middle Urbana Road in Springfield.

Jan. 29 from 8 a.m. to 12 p.m. at Medway Church, 2259 S, Dayton-Lakeview Road in New Carlisle.

Brooke Spurlock covers education and crime in Clark and Champaign counties as a journalist for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for a few years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her BA in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her AAS in paralegal.

