Commissioners to vote on employment incentive agreement, amend ordinances

City commissioners will also be asked to conduct a first reading regarding an amendment to the Engineering Services Agreement with Black & Veatch Corporation.

That relates to the Primary Effluent Pumps Replacement Evaluation and Design Project.

The amendment would increase the contract amount by up to $574,710 for a total amount not to exceed $1,364,840. It would also extend the completion of that work to June 1, 2023.

Commissioners will be asked to approve that amendment at their next meeting on Aug. 17.

Commissioners will also be asked to amend another ordinance on Tuesday that would solidify the observance of Juneteenth in the city.

Springfield closed its city offices on June 18 in observance of that holiday after legislation was passed on a national level that week to make it a federal holiday.

Commissioners will also be asked to authorize the acceptance of a 2021-2022 Drug Use Prevention Grant in an amount of up to $41,436.71 from the Ohio Attorney General’s Office.

That grant is to be used for the funding of up to four officers to teach drug use prevention education in public schools.