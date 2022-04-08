Comedy show, egg hunt among events around Clark and Champaign counties this weekend

Billed as a “Southern-fried comedy,” “Dearly Beloved” revolves around the antics of three feuding sisters trying to stage a high-society wedding for one sister’s daughter in a small Texas town full of eccentrics.

Tickets are $15 for adults and $12 for seniors or students. They can be purchased at the box office (937-505-2945) or online at https://web.ovationtix.com/trs/cal/34900. For more information, visit the Civic Theatre Facebook page or website at springfieldcivictheatre.org.

Virtual Health Presentation

In recognition of World Oral Health Day, Dr. Leslie Pinson, D.D.S. and Dr. Surender Neravetla, MD, FACS are presenting an educational event to raise the awareness of oral health and the heart. The Clark County Combined Health District will host this program on their Facebook page at 4 p.m. on Friday.

Clark County Master Gardeners Event

The Clark County Master Gardeners will present “Little Gardens for Little People” from 10 a.m. to 12 p.m. on Saturday at 3130 E. Main St. in Springfield in the large conference room. The cost is $5 at the door. Preregister by calling or texting Jani Malowney at 937-284-0553. Door prizes will be given out as well as light refreshments. This fairy garden program give participants a chance to learn about fairy gardening. This event is sponsored by the Clark County Fair Flower Show.

Springfield Church Easter Egg Hunt

The Springfield Church of Christ will be hosting a Community Easter Egg Hunt for infants through sixth grade starting at 11 a.m. on Saturday. The Egg Hunt will be on the church grounds located at 1620 Buck Creek Lane in Springfield.

Children will be divided up into three age groups as follows: Birth through 3 years; 4 through 8 years and 9 years and up. Each age group will have their own specified hunting area. A Golden Egg will be hidden in each hunting area. The child who finds the Golden Egg, can turn it in for a special age-appropriate prize.

Pre-registration is requested to prepare adequate amounts of food and gift bags for each child. You may register online at the church website at www.springfieldcofc.com, on the church Facebook page or by calling 937-322-7207.

Clark County Genealogical Society Meeting

The Clark County Genealogical Society will meet at 11:30 a.m. on Saturday in Discovery Hall on the first floor of the Heritage Center, 117 S. Fountain Ave. in Springfield. Ski Schanher will talk about two of the five United States Presidents who served in the Civil War. They are Ulysses S. Grant who was U.S. President 1869-1877 and Rutherford B. Hayes U.S. President 1877-1881. Masks are optional. Guests are welcome.

Indoor Fishing Tournament

FOP, FOPA and Ducks Unlimited indoor fishing tournament will be held from 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. on Saturday at Grimes-Kohl VFW in Springfield. There is a $25 entry fee that includes one food ticket, one drink ticket and one fishing draw trick for prizes including a Smith-Wesson AR 15-22, Springfield Armory Hellcat 9mm and Henry 44 Big Boy. For entries, make checks payable to F.O.P. #72; mail to F.O.P. #72, 3077 Old Mill Road, Springfield, Ohio 45502; visit www.foplodge72.ticketleap.com; or call 937-631-4578.

Springfield Sanctuary Series Performance

The LiveWire ensembles of the Springfield Youth Orchestras will perform at 3 p.m. on Sunday, as part of the Sanctuary Series at High Street United Methodist Church.

Since 1959, the Springfield Youth Symphony has been giving top young musicians the rare opportunity to play in a full orchestral setting. Members are from over 25 different schools in Champaign, Clark, Franklin, Greene, Logan, Miami, Montgomery, and Shelby counties. LiveWire are the Youth Symphony’s chamber music ensembles which include a Brass Quintet, Woodwind Quintet, String Quartet, Clarinet Ensemble and others. Students are chosen by audition. These small ensembles are featured in enjoyable performances throughout the school year.

All concerts are free to the public, although donations are appreciated to support future events.

Wittenberg Music Recital

The Wittenberg University Department of Music will host a recital by the Aglow Trio, a professional flute, oboe, and piano trio, at 8 p.m. on Sunday in the Recital Hall in Krieg Hall on the Wittenberg campus. The trio consists of Dr. Alyssa Morris, oboist, and Amanda Arrington, pianist, both music faculty at Kansas State University, and Dr. Karen McLaughlin Large, flutist, music faculty at Florida State University. The recital features a wonderful selection of music, including a composition by Dr. Morris, who is an internationally famous composer of instrumental music. At 3 p.m., also in Krieg Hall, Dr. Morris will give an oboe master class and Dr. Large will give a flute master class. All of these events are free and open to the public.

Springfield Blood Drive

The Maiden Lane Church of God monthly Springfield community blood drive will be held from 12:30 p.m. to 6:30 p.m. on Monday, April 11 at 1201 Maiden Lane in Springfield.

Everyone who registers to donate with receive the “Giving is Good” t-shirt. Schedule an appointment online at www.DonorTime.com or call (937) 461-3220.

Blood donation requirements are to provide a photo ID that includes their full name, past CBC donors are also asked to bring their CBC donor ID card, be at least 17 years of age (16 years old with parental consent: form available at www.givingblood.org or at the Dayton CBC and mobile blood drive locations), weigh a minimum of 110 pounds (you may have to weigh more depending on your height), and be in good physical health.