‘Color Fields’ exhibit to brighten Springfield Museum of Art

The exhibition will debut Saturday with an opening reception at 6 p.m. with Myers attending.

An Ohioan whose mom was a quilt maker, Myers first explored her creative side by painting, but let the quilt and cross-stitching influence inspire her artistic ambitions. She became a color field artist, still making her work look painterly, while being rebellious by going outside the lines and using colorful resources that would normally end up in a landfill like t-shirts, according to Jennifer Weaker, SMoA curator of collections and exhibitions.

“It’s very different and needs to be experienced,” said Jennifer Wenker, SMoA curator of collections and exhibitions.

Myers takes fabrics from a variety of sources and transforms them into organic formations and shifting shapes that merge into dynamic panoramas, cutting, sewing and collaging fabric into large-scale pieces.

“All the bright colors are like tubes of paint,” said Wenker. “This work is accessible. You don’t need an art background to find a joyful response. It’s playful and can mean a lot of different things to different people.”

Myers’ largest piece is composed of parts of shirts and flows down the wall and onto the floor with immersive features that will greet visitors as they come into the gallery.

Another example of Myers being resourceful and creative is using her extra scraps and materials to create hand-hooked rugs, which Wenker said is an example of sustainability. Attendees will also see natural landscapes in shapes including circles and rectangles and hand-dyed paper with various contours.

SMoA Executive Director Jessimi Jones said this is the type of exhibition that can not only help people think of the art in different ways and outside the lines, but escape for a while.

“It’s accessible and happy, a reprieve from the world,” she said. “Artists pose questions to make you think in different, new ways.”

People can visit the new exhibition and do activities related to it during Sunday’s admission-free Come Find Art event, 12:30-4:30 p.m.

“Color Fields” will be on display through Dec. 29. The SMoA is open 9 a.m. to 5 p.m. Wednesdays through Saturdays and 12:30-4:30 p.m. Sundays. Admission is $5 and free for SMoA members and students.

The SMoA is located at 107 Cliff Park Road. For more information on the event or museum, go to www.springfieldart.net/.