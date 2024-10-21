Coats needed, especially for kids, for Braxton Miller Foundation coat drive

“Our heart is specifically with kids, and if you’re cold, you’re not thinking about school,” Miller said. “You’re not. It’s just not enjoyable.”

According to the U.S. Census Bureau, 22.7% of people in Springfield are below the poverty level. That’s much higher than the 13.3% statewide who are below the poverty level.

The sports academy will hold an event at its school at 501 S. Wittenberg Ave. in December to distribute the coats, Miller said. A date has not yet been set, but the event will likely include food and entertainment.

Miller said all sizes of coats will be accepted. She said she believes that people care about those lacking coats but may not realize the extent of the need. Springfield’s poverty rate means roughly one of every four or five people are below that marker, meaning many school classrooms have several students whose families are significantly struggling economically.

Gently used coats ideally should be freshly laundered, have no holes or stains and no broken zippers or missing buttons. CoHatch Market Director Jennifer Dunn said donations can be given at the CoHatch office, 101 S. Fountain Ave. across the intersection from City Hall.