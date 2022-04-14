Cleanup of Tremont Barrel Fill could start in 2025

The final hurdle to begin the process of cleaning up thousands of gallons of toxins from the Tremont City Barrel Fill was cleared this week when a consent decree was signed, officials announced at a community forum Wednesday.
The consent decree will place some of the financial burden of the estimated $20 million cleanup price tag on the companies deemed responsible for dumping more than 300,000 barrels of chemicals in the area 50 years ago. Some of the toxins may have seeped into the Buried Valley Aquifer, which is the primary drinking water source for millions of people in the region.
The cleanup won’t begin until 2025. The plan calls for the removal of chemical toxic waste and to rebury solid waste in a double lined pit, officials told the 60 or so people who attended the community forum. The event was aimed at updating the public about the efforts to address the toxins in the barrel fill.
The community forum took place in the cafetorium of Springfield High School. It featured Springfield city officials as well as representatives of two potentially responsible parties.
The Tremont City Barrel Fill is in a 8.5-acre portion of a closed landfill at 3108 Snyder Domer Road in German Twp., about 1.5 miles west of Tremont City and 3.5 miles northwest of Springfield.
Approximately 51,500 drums and about 300,000 gallons of industrial liquid chemicals were disposed of in waste cells between 1976 and 1979 at the site, according to the Ohio Environmental Protection Agency. The barrel fill is being addressed under that agency’s Superfund alternative approach.
