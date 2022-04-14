Cleanup of Tremont Barrel Fill could start in 2025

The cleanup won’t begin until 2025. The plan calls for the removal of chemical toxic waste and to rebury solid waste in a double lined pit, officials told the 60 or so people who attended the community forum. The event was aimed at updating the public about the efforts to address the toxins in the barrel fill.

The community forum took place in the cafetorium of Springfield High School. It featured Springfield city officials as well as representatives of two potentially responsible parties.