Clark State’s Tracy Yates named to Women to Watch class

News
By
33 minutes ago
X

Tracy Yates, director of workforce and business solutions at Clark State College, has been named to the Better Business Bureau of Dayton and the Miami Valley (BBB)/Women in Business Networking (WiBN) Women to Watch class of 2024.

“This recognition is well-deserved,” said Crystal Jones, vice president of marketing, diversity and community impact. “Tracy is a dedicated professional making a positive impact in our community. Her commitment to improvement is an inspiration to her team and the college.”

ExploreClark-Shawnee challenges Greenon to canned food drive competition

WiBN, which is committed to education, resources, recognition and connection, helps women improve their quality of life professionally and personally.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow as a woman in business and as a professional in my community. I embrace this recognition with gratitude and humility,” Yates said.

In her position at the college, Yates develops partnerships with employers and community organizations to deliver training programs to meet the needs of the current workforce, and helps identify critical needs, and designs and delivers targeted contract trainings to address those needs.

Explore2 troopers from Clark, Champaign counties graduate training academy

At Clark State, she has served on the Strategic Leadership Team, as Safety Committee co-chair, as Staff Senate president, Diversity Committee and as a Champion City Scholar mentor, and serves on the board for Leadership Clark County, Small Business Development and the Salvation Army Advisory Board.

Yates, who was also named as an Extraordinary Woman of Clark County for 2023, was previously the college’s director of conference services, graduated from Leadership Clark County in 2019 and Clark State’s SOAR program in 2019.

In Other News
1
Sky’s the limit for Butler Tech’s aviation high schoolers
2
3 adults, 1 child injured in I-70 wrong-way Clark County crash
3
Stafford: This holiday season, bring out your family legends
4
New Springfield car wash now open, will host grand opening this month
5
Woman crossing road killed in morning crash in Springfield Twp.

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top