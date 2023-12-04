Clark State’s Tracy Yates named to Women to Watch class

WiBN, which is committed to education, resources, recognition and connection, helps women improve their quality of life professionally and personally.

“I am looking forward to the opportunity to continue to grow as a woman in business and as a professional in my community. I embrace this recognition with gratitude and humility,” Yates said.

In her position at the college, Yates develops partnerships with employers and community organizations to deliver training programs to meet the needs of the current workforce, and helps identify critical needs, and designs and delivers targeted contract trainings to address those needs.

At Clark State, she has served on the Strategic Leadership Team, as Safety Committee co-chair, as Staff Senate president, Diversity Committee and as a Champion City Scholar mentor, and serves on the board for Leadership Clark County, Small Business Development and the Salvation Army Advisory Board.

Yates, who was also named as an Extraordinary Woman of Clark County for 2023, was previously the college’s director of conference services, graduated from Leadership Clark County in 2019 and Clark State’s SOAR program in 2019.