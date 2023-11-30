2 troopers from Clark, Champaign counties graduate training academy

One of the two received honors for top performance.

33 minutes ago
Two local Ohio State Highway Patrol (OSHP) troopers from Clark and Champaign counties have graduated from the training academy.

The OSHP’s 172nd Academy Class of 39 members graduated in November, including Trooper Michael J. Moerch of Springfield and Trooper Coleton J. Piatt of West Liberty. Both were assigned to the Springfield Post, which is in the Piqua District.

Moerch was also one of five people to receive special honors for overall performance and top performance in physical fitness.

After 30 weeks of training, the courses completed included crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

During the ceremony, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, former Clark County prosecutor, and patrol superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones provided remarks; Rep. Tracy M. Richardson of District 86 of the Ohio House of Representatives delivered the commencement address; and Judge David A. Trimmer of the Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas issued the Oath of Office.

Trooper Nicholas V. Hermann of the Bucyrus Post was the class speaker, and he thanked the academy and cadet family members for being supportive during their training.

Five of the 39 troopers, including Moerch, received special honors for top performance in various fields of study at the Training Academy. The others include: top performance in academics to Trooper Joshua M. Knipp of the Steubenville Post; top performance in driving to Trooper Dakota C. Coniglio at the Batavia Post; and top performance in firearms to Trooper Brody M. Vess of the Wilmington Post.

The graduates were assigned to 30 of the patrol’s 59 posts and began reporting to their posts on Nov. 19. The graduates’ first 70 working days will be a field training period under the guidance of a veteran officer.

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

