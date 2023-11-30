2 troopers from Clark, Champaign counties graduate training academy

Moerch was also one of five people to receive special honors for overall performance and top performance in physical fitness.

Explore Legendary Lights of Clifton Mill kicks off Friday with over 5 million lights

After 30 weeks of training, the courses completed included crash investigation, criminal and traffic law, detection of impaired drivers, firearms, physical fitness, self-defense, and emergency vehicle operations.

During the ceremony, Ohio Department of Public Safety Director Andy Wilson, former Clark County prosecutor, and patrol superintendent Col. Charles A. Jones provided remarks; Rep. Tracy M. Richardson of District 86 of the Ohio House of Representatives delivered the commencement address; and Judge David A. Trimmer of the Fairfield County Court of Common Pleas issued the Oath of Office.

Trooper Nicholas V. Hermann of the Bucyrus Post was the class speaker, and he thanked the academy and cadet family members for being supportive during their training.

Five of the 39 troopers, including Moerch, received special honors for top performance in various fields of study at the Training Academy. The others include: top performance in academics to Trooper Joshua M. Knipp of the Steubenville Post; top performance in driving to Trooper Dakota C. Coniglio at the Batavia Post; and top performance in firearms to Trooper Brody M. Vess of the Wilmington Post.

The graduates were assigned to 30 of the patrol’s 59 posts and began reporting to their posts on Nov. 19. The graduates’ first 70 working days will be a field training period under the guidance of a veteran officer.