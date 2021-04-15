Clark State’s scholars program to induct over 70 students in virtual ceremony

Clark State College will induct 72 local junior high school students into the Clark State Scholars program Thursday through a virtual induction ceremony.
“This program opens the door of opportunity for the students in the scholars program,” Karen Hunt, director of the program, said in a press release. “Visits to the Leffel Lane campus allow them to explore career possibilities and experience a little bit of college life. They also get to meet college students, including those in the scholars program, staff and faculty members.”
The program is for students entering eighth grade and can result in three years of tuition-free education at the college through the Clark State Foundation if successfully completed, the release stated.
Hunt said middle school counselors play a significant role in identifying eligible students, who must maintain a 2.0 or higher grade-point average, 93% or better school attendance, exhibit good citizenship and participate in program activities.
“The students experienced a whirlwind of a year,” Hunt said. “There were many hurdles that included adapting to online and hybrid learning styles. I am very proud of how they adjusted to the change and continue to work hard.”
Through the program, scholars are mentored through their high school years.
“Mentors offer guidance and support to the youth we serve and are a positive influence in our communities,” said Toni Overholser, director of the Clark State Foundation. “By sharing their time and talents, mentors help prepare first-generation college students for success.”
The virtual ceremony can be viewed at 10 a.m. on the college’s website at: https://www.clarkstate.edu/about-us/foundation/ and on the Clark State Scholars Program Facebook page.