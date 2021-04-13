Champaign Family YMCA celebrates opening of updated playground

The Champaign Family YMCA celebrated the opening of its $100,000 children’s playground Tuesday after a year of planning and building.
“Construction was actually completed last year, I think around November or December, before it got super cold. But with everything going on we chose to wait till spring to have a formal dedication ceremony,” said Champaign Family YMCA CEO Paul Waldsmith.
Planning started in 2019 during preparation for the YMCA’s 20-year anniversary at 191 Community Drive in Urbana.
“The previous playground served its purpose very well, but it was put in about the time that this facility opened back in 1999, so we had felt the need to upgrade the other playground, as it’s used by the children enrolled in both the toddler programs and preschool programs,” Waldsmith said.
The playground is modernized, with more substantial features.
“It’s got great playground equipment on it and it’s got field turf for the surface. One of the nice functional benefits is that the kids can use it in colder weather months, or in the more inclement weather because it’s got great drainage, and it’seasier to walk on and be on than mulch,” Waldsmith said.
Two local banks, The People Savings Bank and Perpetual Federal Savings, provided financial support. Both donated $50,000 to the construction fund. In addition, Champaign Family YMCA member Scott Addis and his company, American Fencing LLC, donated the fencing.
With this support, costs stayed within the $100,000 budget, according to Waldsmith.
“We view the playground dedication as a fitting cap to a project that has been more than a year in the making,” he said. “We’re very thankful to the community for the general support from the banks and the fencing company in particular. We hope it will be a great playground for the kids for many years.”