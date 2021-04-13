Champaign Family YMCA celebrates opening of updated playground

“It’s got great playground equipment on it and it’s got field turf for the surface. One of the nice functional benefits is that the kids can use it in colder weather months, or in the more inclement weather because it’s got great drainage, and it’seasier to walk on and be on than mulch,” Waldsmith said.

Two local banks, The People Savings Bank and Perpetual Federal Savings, provided financial support. Both donated $50,000 to the construction fund. In addition, Champaign Family YMCA member Scott Addis and his company, American Fencing LLC, donated the fencing.

With this support, costs stayed within the $100,000 budget, according to Waldsmith.

Explore Man indicted in September crash that killed New Carlisle resident

“We view the playground dedication as a fitting cap to a project that has been more than a year in the making,” he said. “We’re very thankful to the community for the general support from the banks and the fencing company in particular. We hope it will be a great playground for the kids for many years.”