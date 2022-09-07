BreakingNews
Urbana man dies in motorcycle crash
springfield-news-sun logo
X

Urbana man dies in motorcycle crash

ajc.com

News
By Sydney Dawes, Springfield
47 minutes ago

An Urbana motorcyclist died in a two-vehicle crash early Wednesday morning.

Dallas Matthew Bowles, 50, of Urbana died at a local hospital, according to the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office.

The Champaign County 911 Center received a call around 6 a.m. Wednesday about a traffic crash involving a motorcycle and a passenger vehicle in the 8500 block of East U.S. Route 36.

ExploreTroopers arrest Springfield man for seventh OVI

Bowles was traveling on a 2007 Honda motorcycle east on U.S. Route 36. The motorcycle struck the side of a 2015 Honda Accord exiting a driveway in the 8500 block, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the motorcycle was transported to Mercy Hospital Urbana where he was pronounced deceased, according to the sheriff’s office.

The driver of the Honda Accord did not suffer any visible injuries.

The accident is still under investigation by the Champaign County Sheriff’s Office and the Champaign County Coroner’s Office, according to the release.

Deputies and the North Lewisburg and Mechanicsburg Fire/EMS Departments responded, according to a Champaign County Sheriff’s Office press release.

In Other News
1
Ohio Fish and Shrimp Festival returns for 3 Saturdays
2
Troopers arrest Springfield man for seventh OVI
3
These 13 people were indicted in Clark County
4
Springfield man found asleep at stop sign, arrested for 7th OVI
5
Clark County Common Pleas Court cases

About the Author

Follow Sydney Dawes on twitter

Sydney Dawes covers crime, courts and government in Clark County for the Springfield News-Sun.

© 2022 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top