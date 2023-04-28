Springfield-Clark CTC students win awards, contests at state championships

Springfield-Clark Career Technology Center (CTC) sent 37 students to the SkillsUSA State Championship, where some won awards, placed in the top 10 of their competitions, qualified for office and were elected as officers.
The team joined more than 5,000 SkillsUSA student members, advisers and industry partners from across Ohio to network, learn and compete.
During the opening session, CTC won the “Quality Chapter Achievement Award” for the school’s leadership in SkillsUSA and for its involvement in all state-sponsored activities.
For the competitions, students proved their expertise in occupations such as electronics, computer-aided drafting, precision machining, medical assisting and culinary arts. Of the 37 students, 16 placed in the top 10 of their competitions.
State elections were also held for seven students who will lead the state chapter during the 2023-24 school year, and five students from CTC qualified and three were elected as state officers.
Those qualified included: Jaime Botello, Tecumseh junior in the electrical trades program; Nic Dunn, Shawnee a junior in the dental assisting program; Xzavyier Mines, Springfield junior in the engineering and architectural design program; Isabella Moore, Shawee junior in the health occupations program; and Leah Shafer, Tecumseh junior in the health occupations program.
The students who were elected include Botello, Mines and Shafer. They will join Makayla Stephens, who won the first place dental assisting contest, to represent CTC at SkillsUSA National Championships in June in Atlanta.
The students who placed in the top 10 included:
- Makayla Stephens, senior in dental assisting from Tecumseh High School, placed first (Gold medal) in dental assisting.
- Elijah Deal, senior in electrical trades from Southeastern High School, placed second (Silver medal) in industrial motor controls.
- Tori Baylor, senior in computer graphic arts from Tecumseh High School, placed second (Silver medal) in pin design.
- Kaylene Olivero, senior in medical assisting from Kenton Ridge High School, placed third (Bronze medal) in medical assisting.
- Cassandra Lovelock, senior in computer graphic arts from Tecumseh High School, placed fourth in advertising design.
- Malachi DeArmond, senior in culinary arts from Springfield High School, placed fifth in culinary arts.
- Octavia Beal, junior at Global Impact STEM Academy; Alex Lubbers, junior from Shawnee High School; Aleysia Gayheart, junior from Tecumseh High School; and Madison Bauer, junior from Kenton Ridge High School, all from the health occupations program, placed eighth in the Health Knowledge Bowl.
- Dakota Roy, senior in engineering and architectural design from Shawnee High School, placed eighth in technical drafting.
- Jayla Wells, junior in dental assisting from Southeastern High School, placed ninth in dental assisting.
- Karen Sanchez, junior from Tecumseh High School, and Savannah Bush, junior from Northeastern High School, placed ninth in team EMT.
- Trinity Ridgeway, senior in nurse assisting from Northeastern High School, placed ninth in medical terminology.
- Alexander Ray, senior in engineering and architectural design from Southeastern High School, placed 10th in technical drafting.
