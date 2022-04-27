VIDEO: Ride along as paratroopers jump from C-47 at Air Force museum event

In an event Wednesday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 17 volunteer paratrooper-reenactors jumped from a pair of World War II-era C-47 Skytrain planes.
Watch the video here as Jason Parker, an Army veteran and paratrooper, jumps from the plane and records others in the air over Dayton and the United States Air Force Museum.
In Other News
1
D-Day C-47s land at Air Force Museum in spectacular display
2
Ronald McDonald House Dayton receives $13M contribution to capital...
3
Why French bulldogs are so popular
4
Turn in old medication Saturday during National Prescription Drug Take...
5
Local governments using ARPA funds for publicly owned broadband debated
About the Author