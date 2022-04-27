springfield-news-sun logo
VIDEO: Ride along as paratroopers jump from C-47 at Air Force museum event

Local News
By
3 hours ago

In an event Wednesday at the National Museum of the U.S. Air Force, 17 volunteer paratrooper-reenactors jumped from a pair of World War II-era C-47 Skytrain planes.

Watch the video here as Jason Parker, an Army veteran and paratrooper, jumps from the plane and records others in the air over Dayton and the United States Air Force Museum.

About the Author

Follow Daniel Susco on twitter

Daniel Susco is a Dayton-area native and staff writer covering breaking news throughout the greater Dayton area. He holds a journalism degree from Ohio University and began writing for the Dayton Daily News, Hamilton Journal-News, Springfield News-Sun, and Dayton.com in 2019.

