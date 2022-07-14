Public spaces downtown available to rent in Springfield

Public space downtown — including the City Plaza, Esplanade, City Hall Forum and conference room and Park at the 99 parking garage’s upper deck — may be rented for nearly any gathering or event.
“The city has always made some of its spaces available to rent, so we like the public to know that they have that option,” Springfield City Clerk Jill Pierce said in a press release..
Rental rates are $25 a day for each space. Reservations for the City Plaza are only being taken through December, as renovation may be pending in 2023, the city said.
Some amenities are available for certain locations. The city may furnish a podium, sound system, electricity or custodial service for additional fees, according to the release.
Recently, some groups have rented Park at the 99 to hold events on the top floor of the garage, Pierce said.
Other groups and organizations have rented all the other spaces for meetings, seminars, festivals and live music events.
More information on renting the spaces can be found on the city’s website or by calling 937- 324-7341
