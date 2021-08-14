Clark State to host welcome back events, COVID vaccine clinic for students

Clark State College is hosting welcome back events that will include a COVID vaccine clinic for students.
The event for new and returning students is from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 25 in the TLC rotunda on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield, and Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Greene Center location, 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek, according to a release from the college.
“This event has several different purposes,” said Justin McCulla, director of athletics and student life. “One is for the students to get an opportunity to hang out and meet other students. Another purpose is for community and college-wide resources to be available for our students.”
The event includes a COVID-19 vaccination clinic, campus tour, student resources, organizations and clubs, career services, student worker positions, a job fair and a complimentary breakfast.
The Clark County Combined Health District will be on campus to provide the vaccines for both events and answer questions. The Pfizer and Johnson & Johnson vaccinations will be offered and administered by the CCCHD, the release stated.
“The health and safety of our Clark State community is our priority. We are pleased to provide convenient access to vaccinations on campus for our students, faculty and staff. Classes will be in session, so we anticipate high participation,” said Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services.
“We can get vaccinations started for any of our students, faculty and staff. If an individual chooses Pfizer they can schedule their second shot while on campus.”
McCullla said student leaders have done an amazing job of planning the welcome back events and that faculty and staff are excited to be reunited with students.