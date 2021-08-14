Clark State to host welcome back events, COVID vaccine clinic for students

The event for new and returning students is from 9-11 a.m. Aug. 25 in the TLC rotunda on the main campus, 570 E. Leffel Lane in Springfield, and Aug. 31 on the second floor of the Greene Center location, 3775 Pentagon Blvd. in Beavercreek, according to a release from the college.

“This event has several different purposes,” said Justin McCulla, director of athletics and student life. “One is for the students to get an opportunity to hang out and meet other students. Another purpose is for community and college-wide resources to be available for our students.”