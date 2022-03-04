Clark State to host PTK region awards convention this weekend

The theme of the conference is “I AM.” An “I AM” poem will be included in student registration packets, according to a release from the school. A six-foot banner will be displayed where students can write their “I AM” statements during the convention, and photo props will be available for students to also write their statements and have their pictures taken.

“I really wanted a theme that is affirming, really acknowledging our students and everything they stand for and have accomplished,” Wiley said. “But to also call to mind that there are struggles and challenges along the way – so one day they might feel ‘I am strong’ and the next might be ‘I am enough’ – this really speaks to meeting students where they are and advocating for them – always.”