Clark State to host PTK region awards convention this weekend

Clark State College’s chapter of the international honor society Phi Theta Kappa (PTK), Alpha Nu Lambda, will host the annual PTK Annual Ohio Region Awards Convention Friday and Saturday at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center.
This year is the 35th anniversary of the Ohio region, and there are 41 chapters, according to Nina Wiley, dean of student engagement and support services.
“The Alpha Nu Lambda chapter at Clark State is proud to host the 2022 Ohio Region Awards Convention,” Wiley said. “Phi Theta Kappa represents scholarship, fellowship, service, and leadership and we are excited to celebrate the many achievements of students throughout the Ohio Region. Being a part of Phi Theta Kappa is truly life-changing.”
The theme of the conference is “I AM.” An “I AM” poem will be included in student registration packets, according to a release from the school. A six-foot banner will be displayed where students can write their “I AM” statements during the convention, and photo props will be available for students to also write their statements and have their pictures taken.
“I really wanted a theme that is affirming, really acknowledging our students and everything they stand for and have accomplished,” Wiley said. “But to also call to mind that there are struggles and challenges along the way – so one day they might feel ‘I am strong’ and the next might be ‘I am enough’ – this really speaks to meeting students where they are and advocating for them – always.”
On Friday night, there will be a carnival themed fellowship that will include carnival games, caricature artist, henna tattooist, snow cone machine, a carnival-themed meal and more.
“An opportunity for students, advisers and alumni to share a meal, connect with one another and have fun,” Wiley said.
Saturday will include meetings, regional updates, PTK Headquarter updates, nominations and voting for regional officers for 2022-23, a panel of previous and past advisors, regional officers and coordinators, and a transfer fair with 12 four-year institutions, the release stated.
Wiley said 16 chapters will be represented and the event will include three college presidents, 27 alumni, past regional officers and presidents, current chapter officers, members and advisers, Blake Ellis, Chief Engagement Officer of PTK Honor Society, and keynote speakers Justin Oberndorf and Jeff Greene.
PTK is the largest honor society in American higher education.
About the Author