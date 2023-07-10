X

Clark State to host engineering celebration this month

News
By
42 minutes ago

Clark State College will hold an engineering celebration and enrollment fest later this month for current and future students.

The Engineering Summer Festival will be held from 9 a.m. to 1 p.m. on Saturday, July 29, at Shull Hall on the main campus.

At the event, students can meet the engineering faculty, network with new and current engineering students, receive assistance with scheduling, financial aid and other student services, as well as celebrate the accomplishments of the Metallica Scholars. There will also be food trucks, music, a bouncy house and other activities.

“We hope to see folks from all our service community represented, of all ages and educational backgrounds,” said Dr. J. Nickey Brown, assistant professor of manufacturing technology management. “This is a family friendly community event for anyone curious about robotics, automation, manufacturing and welding.”

Brown said the goal of the event is to create an opportunity for new and prospective students to apply for college, meet faculty, tour classrooms and labs, network with each other, and celebrate the Metallica Scholars for completing their welding certificate in one year.

ExploreQueen of Hearts jackpot at Beaver-Vu Bowl over $1M

“We want to open our doors to those who aren’t familiar with some of the new technology and programs we have starting in the fall,” she said. “Clark State is in a great position to meet the needs of our local and national industries.”

With the help of the H-1B One Workforce Grant funding, students will be able to apply for scholarships and grants towards in-demand programs such as welding, CNC machining and the laser material processing certificates, Brown said.

The college was also selected to receive $100,000 through the Metallica Scholars Initiative that will “transform the future of students.”

The Metallica Scholars Initiative, established in 2019, is funded by All Within My Hands (AWMH) and led by the American Association of Community Colleges (AACC) to provide support for career and technical education programs. This initiative focuses on enhancing skills while also providing services to students looking to enter a traditional trade or other applied learning program.

Explore$10 million affordable housing project fails to win Springfield rezoning

“Our goal for the Metallica Scholars Initiative is to shine a light on workforce education and support the next generation of tradespeople,” said Pete Delgrosso, Executive Director, All Within My Hands. “With the addition of the 2022-2023 Metallica Scholars program, our grants will reach over 2,000 men and women in 32 community colleges across 27 states.”

The Metallica Scholarship application is open for students to enroll in the fall. The scholarships cover tuition, books, materials, and experience with equipment for students to obtain a welding certificate. This certificate can be earned in two semesters and is stackable with an associate degree in manufacturing engineering technologies and a bachelor’s degree.

Those interested in attending are asked to RSVP by July 24 at https://bit.ly/EngineeringSummerFest.

In Other News
1
Springfield firefighters see increase in calls, adjust to changes in...
2
Bon Secours Mercy Health named one of best companies for multicultural...
3
2 people injured in one-vehicle, wrong-way crash on I-70
4
Second South Side in Bloom tour offers chance to explore
5
WASSO Garden Tour to include eclectic mix of stops

About the Author

Follow Brooke Spurlock on facebookFollow Brooke Spurlock on twitter

Brooke Spurlock covers education, crime and more in Clark and Champaign counties as a reporter for the Springfield News-Sun. She has been a writer for over five years, which includes her previous work as a breaking news desk investigator. Spurlock has her bachelor's in mass communications with a minor in psychology and her associates in paralegal.

© 2023 Springfield News Sun.
All Rights Reserved.
By using this website, you accept the terms of our
Visitor Agreement, Privacy Policy, CCPA, and understand your options regarding Ad Choices.
Learn about Careers at Cox Enterprises.
Back to Top