Clark State to hold virtual information sessions for students interested in healthcare

Clark State College will hold virtual information sessions this week for students interested in healthcare. Here, Vera Ruffin, RN, worked in the Clark State College’s Health Clinic in the Applied Science Center on their Leffel Lane campus a few years ago. Bill Lackey/Staff
Clark State College will hold virtual information sessions this week for students interested in healthcare. Here, Vera Ruffin, RN, worked in the Clark State College’s Health Clinic in the Applied Science Center on their Leffel Lane campus a few years ago. Bill Lackey/Staff

By Brooke Spurlock
1 hour ago

Clark State College will host virtual information sessions this week for students and prospective students interested in the healthcare field.

Attendees will learn about the college’s healthcare programs and hear from program faculty, according to a release.

“The health information sessions are perfect for anyone considering a healthcare major whether they are enrolled at Clark State or just now beginning to think about going to college,” said Travis Binkley, associate dean of academic services. “Participants will get to hear directly from the faculty that teach the courses and have the ability to have all of their questions answered. We decided to offer them virtually so students can conveniently join us.”

The virtual sessions will be held via Zoom on Wednesday, Nov. 3 and Thursday, Nov. 4.

The Wednesday session will include: Medical Assisting from 1 to 2 p.m.; Licensed Practical Nursing (LPM) from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Registered Nursing (RN) from 3 to 4 p.m.

The Thursday session will include: Diagnostic Medical Sonography from 1 to 2 p.m.; Medical Laboratory Technology from 2 to 3 p.m.; and Physical Therapist Assistant from 3 to 4 p.m.

To join a session, visit https://clarkstate.zoom.us/j/7470315487?pwd=OU42ZXU2eXB1QU1FWmcrQWpvbEdydz09 or the Clark State website for the link.

For more information, contact Toni Yancey at yanceya@clarkstate.edu.

