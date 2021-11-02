Clark State to hold virtual information sessions for students interested in healthcare

Attendees will learn about the college’s healthcare programs and hear from program faculty, according to a release.

“The health information sessions are perfect for anyone considering a healthcare major whether they are enrolled at Clark State or just now beginning to think about going to college,” said Travis Binkley, associate dean of academic services. “Participants will get to hear directly from the faculty that teach the courses and have the ability to have all of their questions answered. We decided to offer them virtually so students can conveniently join us.”