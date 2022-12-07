Clark State to end 60th anniversary celebration with book launch

There are many topics covered in the book including the founding of the college, the project to raise funds for and complete the Performing Arts Center, the first college graduation when it collected leftover flowers from funeral homes for the stage, building the Leffel Lane campus, name changes, and the move to community college status.

“Clark State is proud to celebrate and commemorate its 60th Anniversary with this well-researched history of excellence in serving students and the community,” said President Jo Alice Blondin. “While our history instills pride in alumni, students, employees, and community members alike, we look to our next sixty years as an opportunity to grow and serve Ohio. Clark State is known for its innovation and its laser focus on the students we serve, and our history demonstrates both.”

The book will be available at the bookstore on the main campus in Springfield in January.

The college began its 60th anniversary celebration in February with the annual Charter Night. Other events held include a 60th anniversary celebration festival that had activities, outdoor games, catered food and information about the college; and passing out anniversary cupcakes at the Clark County Fair over the summer.