Clark State, Springfield to host MLK luncheon celebration

Clark State College and the City of Springfield will host this year’s Martin Luther King Jr. luncheon in less than two weeks to celebrate his life and honor youth peacemakers.
“This event is important for the community, as it is a true indicator of Dr. King’s lifetime work coming to fruition,” said Breion Hawkins, diversity coordinator at Clark State. “It’s an event that builds and uplifts the community, as there’s opportunity to learn, honor, and partake in fellowship together.”
This year’s keynote speaker will be Joey Oteng, lawyer and educator at The Ohio State University, as well as founder of Youthful Life Works, LLC in Columbus. He is an educator, blogger, photographer and podcaster. He will speak on Reflecting on the Legacy of Dr. Martin Luther King Jr., through the lens of Equity, Identity and Belonging.
The annual MLK Luncheon is set for 11 a.m. to 2 p.m. on Friday, Jan. 13, in downtown Springfield.
“Social justice education has been necessary for self-preservation and helping others, communities, and organizations do the work of multicultural community building,” he said in his biographical statement. “Being able to break down, empower, and guide others as they navigate challenging topics like race/racism, classism, etc. is such a gift.”
Awards for recipients of the Clark State Diversity and Inclusion Award and the Diversity Champion Award will also be announced.
The Diversity and Inclusion Award recognizes leadership in diversity by honoring the individual or organization who have implemented innovative strategies to promote the development of skills to meet the needs of a multicultural society.
The Diversity Champion Award, presented by Clark State and the Greater Springfield Partnership, will recognize a business in the community that believes in and supports diversity and inclusion in their workplace, and one who brings awareness and ensures inclusion is an everyday reality.
During the luncheon, Choices Ohio will also be collecting donations in the lobby to support young adults aging out of foster care. Details about the donation will be in the reservation confirmation email.
Hawkins said since Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy highlights service, it was important for them to find a way to give back.
“Considering King’s belief in the youth and youth’s impact towards the future, we wanted to support a cause that would support our youth,” she said. “This led us to partner with Choices, as part of their work supports age-out foster care youth, a population often forgotten about, but in need of support, so they can enter the world and live out their full potential.”
The event is free and open to the public. Hawkins said anyone interested in meeting and connecting with different people and groups that help the community are welcome.
City Manager Bryan Heck said the city is a partner for the event as the college is now taking the lead on the MLK luncheon.
“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate one of the most critical figures in our history... It’s an opportunity to honor a man who gave his life to really helping others,” he said. “The City of Springfield is a proud partner of this event and very appreciative of Clark State and the work they’ve done to host this event for the community as well.”
This event is also supported by CareSource, Mercy Health, Park National Bank and The Springfield Foundation.
The luncheon will be held at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St. The event is free, but reservations are required by Wednesday, Jan. 4, at https://forms.office.com/r/bcbGWjuhMU.
About the Author