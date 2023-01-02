Clark State, Springfield to host MLK luncheon celebration

Awards for recipients of the Clark State Diversity and Inclusion Award and the Diversity Champion Award will also be announced.

The Diversity and Inclusion Award recognizes leadership in diversity by honoring the individual or organization who have implemented innovative strategies to promote the development of skills to meet the needs of a multicultural society.

The Diversity Champion Award, presented by Clark State and the Greater Springfield Partnership, will recognize a business in the community that believes in and supports diversity and inclusion in their workplace, and one who brings awareness and ensures inclusion is an everyday reality.

During the luncheon, Choices Ohio will also be collecting donations in the lobby to support young adults aging out of foster care. Details about the donation will be in the reservation confirmation email.

Hawkins said since Martin Luther King Jr.’s legacy highlights service, it was important for them to find a way to give back.

“Considering King’s belief in the youth and youth’s impact towards the future, we wanted to support a cause that would support our youth,” she said. “This led us to partner with Choices, as part of their work supports age-out foster care youth, a population often forgotten about, but in need of support, so they can enter the world and live out their full potential.”

The event is free and open to the public. Hawkins said anyone interested in meeting and connecting with different people and groups that help the community are welcome.

City Manager Bryan Heck said the city is a partner for the event as the college is now taking the lead on the MLK luncheon.

“It’s a great opportunity to celebrate one of the most critical figures in our history... It’s an opportunity to honor a man who gave his life to really helping others,” he said. “The City of Springfield is a proud partner of this event and very appreciative of Clark State and the work they’ve done to host this event for the community as well.”

This event is also supported by CareSource, Mercy Health, Park National Bank and The Springfield Foundation.

The luncheon will be held at the Hollenbeck Bayley Creative Arts and Conference Center, 275 S. Limestone St. The event is free, but reservations are required by Wednesday, Jan. 4, at https://forms.office.com/r/bcbGWjuhMU.