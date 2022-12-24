Clark State selected again for STEM scholarship program

The college will award scholarships, which vary between $1,500 and $5,200 annually, to students wanting a certificate, associate degree, baccalaureate degree or graduate degree in eligible STEM education fields.

This new scholarship, which is the fourth round of grants for the program under the DeWine-Husted administration, will create new scholarship opportunities at 44 colleges and universities across the state, including several schools that are new to the program.

Choose Ohio First is an initiative by the ODHE that provides scholarships to students in programs in STEM fields, and is part of an effort to deepen the state’s economic strength by increasing the pipeline for STEM-related industries.