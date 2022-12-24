Clark State selected again for STEM scholarship program

Clark State College was selected to receive $144,000 by the Ohio Department of Higher Education (ODHE) to award scholarships to STEM program students.
The funds for the Choose Ohio First initiative will be used to award scholarships to students enrolled in eligible STEM (science, technology, engineering and math) programs.
Those eligible to apply are new students in registered nursing, computer software development, cybersecurity, computer networking, agriculture, logistics and supply chain management, medical laboratory technology, emergency medical services, and the three bachelor’s degree programs of web designed and development, manufacturing technology management, and addiction and integrated treatment studies.
Melody Gast, director of admissions and career services, said the college is honored to offer this scholarship for the second time after the college was first selected for this scholarship money in April.
“One of the many benefits of this scholarship is it connects students to our workforce through experiential education,” Gast said. “Students gain real-world experience while employers are creating a valuable workforce pipeline. We are excited to have another opportunity to provide this scholarship to our students and expand the eligible STEM certificate, associate, and bachelor’s degree programs.”
The college will award scholarships, which vary between $1,500 and $5,200 annually, to students wanting a certificate, associate degree, baccalaureate degree or graduate degree in eligible STEM education fields.
This new scholarship, which is the fourth round of grants for the program under the DeWine-Husted administration, will create new scholarship opportunities at 44 colleges and universities across the state, including several schools that are new to the program.
Choose Ohio First is an initiative by the ODHE that provides scholarships to students in programs in STEM fields, and is part of an effort to deepen the state’s economic strength by increasing the pipeline for STEM-related industries.
