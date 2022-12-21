New Urbana massage studio owner: “I love massage therapy and the healing it brings to people.”

“Each session is designed to address each client’s specific needs,” Fetz said. “I balance a variety of modalities including Swedish, deep tissue, trigger point and myofascial release, and stretching to provide an expertly curated experience for each client.”

After Fetz, her husband Derrick and their elementary-aged daughter moved back to Ohio in 2021 to be closer to extended family, they chose Urbana to open the business, noting the city is revitalizing and thriving.

“Belonging to and being involved in a community that values taking care of each other is important to us... By opening (here), I am able to professionally support this community in addition to my involvement personally,” she said.

Fetz, originally from Englewood, began practicing massage therapy in 2008 after graduating from the American Institute of Alternative Medicine and passing the state medical board exam. Her husband, who is originally from Urbana, is an Episcopal priest who serves at Our Saviour Episcopal Church in Mechanicsburg and Church of the Epiphany in Urbana, and is the director of operations at Fetz Plumbing, Heating, & Air Conditioning.

Massages are currently by appointment only Monday through Friday, as well as in the evenings and select Saturdays based on need and availability. To schedule or for more information, call 937-540-0134 or visit the business on Facebook.