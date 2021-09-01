Clark County Library Board of Trustees to discuss possible branch relocations

The Board of Trustees of the Clark County Public Library will meet in a special session to discuss possible branch relocations.
The public meeting will be held on Thursday, Sept. 2, at 4 p.m. at the vacant location next to the Family Dollar Store in the Southgate Shopping Plaza at 1857 South Limestone St.
According to library director Bill Martino, the special board meeting next week will be a first step for the library’s board of trustees to gather information on potential sites that may work for the library for possible future locations for its branches.
At this point, the board has not indicated how many locations or which locations will be considered, said Allison Peck, public relations coordinator for the library.
“The board has not made any decisions at this point in time,” said Peck. “If and when any decisions are made, we will first announce those to our library staff and then to the public as a whole.”
Clark County Public Libraries currently contains multiple branches, with three locations in Springfield, one in Enon, and one in South Charleston. The library also utilizes a “bookmobile” that travels around the county.